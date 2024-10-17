75° San Marcos
Categories:

Texas State football seeks first ever 3-0 Sun Belt start

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor
October 17, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) celebrates in the end zone with his teammates following his 53-yard touchdown reception during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football look for its first 3-0 Sun Belt start in program history against the Old Dominion University.

The Bobcats enter week seven 2-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time since joining the conference in 2013. Texas State struggled early in 2024, dropping two games in a row to Arizona State and Sam Houston State before the Sun Belt opener.

The two-game skid was answered with a blowout win at Veterans Memorial Stadium, defeating the Troy Trojans 38-17 to open conference play and a 41-9 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in San Marcos last Saturday. With blowout wins over Sun Belt West opponents, Texas State now has its sights set on the east division of the conference.

The Old Dominion Monarchs are 1-1 in conference play. Their first Sun Belt win came against the Georgia State Panthers 21-14 on the road last week.

The Monarchs welcome the Bobcats for their homecoming weekend after a month of three straight road games.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne spoke about the Monarch’s physical and unique team.

“Old Dominion is a quality opponent with an outstanding coaching staff,” Kinne said. “They have a lot of momentum right now. Their style of play on defense is unique; they will challenge you from a skymatic and physical standpoint.”

Old Dominion Head Coach Ricky Rahne spoke about Texas State’s talent and quarterback play.

“Texas State has great receivers, running backs and we all know about Jordan McCloud,” Rahne said. “We all know what McCloud has done. He is going to go down as one of the elite players in Sun Belt History.”

Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud currently ranks fifth amongst active FBS quarterbacks with 77 touchdown passes. The Florida native is coming off his fifth game in 2024 with three or more passing touchdowns, accounting for 325 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win against Arkansas State. This performance was enough to claim the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week.

McCloud and the offense will face an Old Dominion secondary led by Monarchs Junior safety Jahorn Manning. The New Orleans product currently ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 50 total tackles and third in interceptions with three.

Kickoff between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will be streamed on ESPNU.

Tags:
