Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football

Justin Owens, also known as ‘Coach O,’ embarks on an exciting new journey, joining Texas State University (TXST) athletics as its inaugural general manager for TXST football. Owens has over 15 years of coaching and talent evaluation experience, including most recently as director of recruiting on the University of North Texas (UNT) campus since December 2022.

Owens, a native of Dallas, started his coaching career in 2004 at Dallas Spruce High School, where he served four years as offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2008. He subsequently worked at Dallas Madison (running backs coach/recruiting coordinator, 2009–10) and his alma mater, Kimball High School (offensive coordinator, 2010–12). Following two seasons (2013–2014) as offensive line coach at Prime Prep Academy, Owens stepped away from high school coaching for seven years, focusing on grassroots player development.

In the meantime, Owens created “Offertunity,” a statewide series of exposure camps that got thousands of Texas high school athletes in front of college coaches. He has also served as the offensive coordinator for Texas Flex, a juggernaut of a DFW 7-on-7 program, growing All-Americans and top prospects.

Owens eased back into the high school sidelines in 2021 at Ferris High School as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator before switching to wide receivers coach in 2022. His ability to find talent as well as develop it brought him to UNT, where he managed recruiting operations.

Owens graduated from West Texas A&M in 2004 after transferring from Cisco Junior College.

This historic hire represents a new chapter of TXST football, utilizing Owens’ experience to make a competitive push in the FBS ranks.