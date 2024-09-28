Texas State football falls one point short to Sam Houston

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) runs the ball down the sideline during the Bobcats’ first game against Sam Houston State University since 2011 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sept. 28, 2024.

The Texas State Bobcats gave up nearly 300 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this Friday in a 40-39 loss to the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The Maroon and Gold lost on a game-winning field goal with six seconds remaining.

Texas State’s opening drive showed its running game persistence as junior running back Ismail Mahdi took six carries for 21 yards. The Bobcats scored a six-yard touchdown pass from redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud to senior wide receiver Joey Hobert.

After a scoop and score by redshirt senior linebacker Kenny Haynes, Texas State ran a successful two-point conversion on the point-after attempt giving the Bobcats an early 15-0 lead.

Texas State started the defensive rush early, recording four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble against Sam Houston State in the first quarter.

McCloud and the Bobcat receivers found a rhythm through the first quarter. Hobert hauled in two short-yardage touchdowns and senior wide receiver Jaden Williams caught four passes for 46 yards.

In a five-minute span during the second quarter, Sam Houston State graduate student running back Jay Ducker scored two rushing touchdowns, putting the Bearkats down by a single possession at 22-14.

The Bobcats responded to the Bearkats scoring outburst. After several McCloud passes and an 18-yard rush from Mahdi, the Bobcats took control back following a three-yard score from redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare.

Sam Houston State redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Watson then ran in a three-yard touchdown cutting the lead to 29-21 for Texas State. But a career-long 60-yard field goal from redshirt junior Mason Shipley gave the Bobcats a 32-21 lead at the end of the first half.

On the opening second half drive the Bobcats forced Sam Houston State to a three-and-out. McCloud led the Texas State offense down the field on the ensuing drive and capped off a nine-play drive in less than three minutes with a passing touchdown to junior wide receiver Kole Wilson.

Texas State failed two fourth-down conversions in back-to-back drives near the end of the third quarter. Sam Houston State capitalized on the extra opportunities by scoring two unanswered touchdowns and found itself trailing 39-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Bearkats’ redshirt junior Christian Pavon made a 46-yard field goal to cut Texas State’s lead down to two points. Then, Shipley missed a 36-yard field goal which could have extended the Bobcats’ lead to five.

Sam Houston State drove the ball down the field and drained the clock. With the ball on the Texas State eight-yard line, the Bearkats attempted and made a 25-yard field goal with just six seconds remaining in the game.

Texas State has now dropped their last two games and is now 2-2 on the season. The team faces a quick turnaround as it will travel to play the Troy Trojans on Oct. 3, shown on ESPNU.