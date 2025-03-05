53° San Marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos

Hope Jimenez, News Contributor
March 5, 2025
Lucia Gonzales, Star Illustrator

A new H‑E‑B set to open on east Interstate 35 is sparking debate about its potential to improve local food access.
 

The 114,000 square-foot H-E-B located at I-35 and McCarty Lane will possibly provide a solution to low food access areas, formerly referred to as “food deserts” in winter 2026. Low food access areas are geographical areas where residents have limited grocery stores. 

For some, the new H-E-B will address mobility issues on the east side of I-35 for residents who may not have the means to travel to grocery stores in the city.  

Residents in east San Marcos currently rely on smaller grocery stores and mini-mart convenience stores. The closest large grocery store from McCarty Lane is the H-E-B 4 miles away on West Hopkins Street. 

At the Oct. 15, 2024 city council meeting, Councilmember Matthew Mendoza said building a new H-E-B is a step in the right direction. 

“[H-E-B has] proven time and time again…a great evolving company for Texas,” Mendoza said. “I’ve said before, born and raised here in San Marcos, there’s always been a food desert in that part of town, we’ve seen the growth happening there.” 

According to the Central Texas Food Bank Food Access Community Needs Assessment, one in six Hays County residents, nearly 39,000 residents, experience food insecurity, as reported in January. 

Executive Director of Hays County Food Bank Lisa Young said the H-E-B will benefit the community, particularly in its efforts to alleviate hunger. 

“Food insecurity is you may have just eaten; you may not be hungry…but you don’t really know where your next set of groceries is coming from,” Young said. “You’re not really in a position where you would have the money to go to the store and know that you would be able to buy the food that you need to be healthy for the next period.” 

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson  said the community and H-E-B have been supportive, regularly donating and volunteering to address food insecurity. 

“The availability of H-E-B or a grocery store is good. They’ve got a couple of their house brands that are specifically designed to be WIC [Women, Infants and Children] -eligible… designed to be a lower-cost option,” Hughson said.
 

However, some experts question how one grocery store will impact food access for the community. Cassandra Johnson, associate Texas State professor in the nutrition and foods program, wrote many factors beyond availability influence food access. 
 

“If people aren’t able to make enough money to meet their basic needs for food, housing, transportation, health care, dependent care for young children or other family members, then adding a new food store is unlikely to make it easier for them to get the foods they need for themselves or their families,” Johnson wrote in a statement to The Star. 

At Texas State, the Food Security Learning Community launched Bobcat Bounty, a student-run pantry that is a partner site of the Hays County Food Bank. A portion of the items the Hays County Food Bank receives, which Bobcat Bounty gets food from, originate from H-E-B’s donations. 

Natalie Powell, graduate instructional assistant and the Bobcat Bounty operations manager said food insecurity is prevalent within the student community and has significantly increased. 

“People underestimate how prevalent food insecurity is…I think people have this idea of what a person who is food insecure looks like that might not be accurate,” Powell said. “Ultimately, right now, we’re seeing a lot of widespread, systemic issues that’ll hopefully get alleviated soon.” 

H-E-B has yet to say when construction will begin. The rough timeline for the opening is winter 2026

