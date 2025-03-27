IKEA to open new location in San Marcos

IKEA is expected to open a new small-scale store in San Marcos in spring 2025, possibly offering an alternative to how students furnish their spaces.

According to a press release from the company, the new store will be in the San Mar Plaza shopping center at 917 SH-80 N, which is 0.8 miles from Texas State’s campus.

“Covering approximately 35,000 square feet, IKEA San Marcos will showcase ‘local living’ solutions, tailored to local preferences that reflect the unique everyday needs of the San Marcos community. This store will offer more than 2,500 products on display,” the company wrote in the press release.

Though not all of IKEA’s products will be available in Texas’ first small-format store, it will offer home delivery and in-store pickup for its full range. The store will also feature a small marketplace section with popular IKEA food products.

“No more trekking through that notorious I-35 traffic—now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle. IKEA San Marcos brings our signature styles closer to the community,” Keena Garcia, market manager of IKEA U.S. wrote in the press release.

Skylynn Denning, an employee at IKEA in Live Oak, said affordability, especially with small, essential items, brings many students in.

According to the National Retail Federation, students and their families spent $1,200 on average on back-to-college spending in 2021.

Cyla Hudson, public health senior, said she bought most of the essentials for her apartment for around $1,000 at IKEA but also sees many students getting their furnishings at Target and Walmart.

Many students prioritize affordability in furnishings, buying their furniture secondhand at Goodwill and on Facebook Marketplace, according to a Reddit post The Star posted. Additionally, some utilized discount stores like Marshalls and Ross.

IKEA has a section dedicated to dorm furniture on their website which shows a variety of small items for prices as low as $1.99. Despite this, other stores are more affordable for larger items. Walmart charges $124 for a sleeper sofa, Target prices a similar item at $112 and IKEA prices theirs at $249.

“During the summertime, especially, is when we have our discounts for students. We do give 15% off and 20% off, so that’s usually around the time [of] back to school,” Denning said.

Bed frames and shower items are often the most bought by students with these discounts, according to Denning.

IKEA is cheaper than competitors in terms of bathroom accessories, charging $7.99 for a shower caddy, while Target prices theirs at $18.99, more than doubling IKEA’s price.

The San Marcos location will be IKEA’s fifth location in Central Texas, with other stores in Austin, Round Rock and Live Oak. However, for students like Hudson it can be difficult for students who do not have cars to access these.

Hudson said she bought furniture for her apartment at IKEA in Houston, but found it difficult to move her purchases to San Marcos.

“[IKEA is] very affordable compared to the things that are around,” Hudson said. “A lot of students would use [IKEA in San Marcos] because it’ll be more affordable stuff.”