One09West
66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

IKEA to open new location in San Marcos

Elizabeth Redman, News Reporter
March 27, 2025
Jarell Carr

IKEA is expected to open a new small-scale store in San Marcos in spring 2025, possibly offering an alternative to how students furnish their spaces.

According to a press release from the company, the new store will be in the San Mar Plaza shopping center at 917 SH-80 N, which is 0.8 miles from Texas State’s campus. 

“Covering approximately 35,000 square feet, IKEA San Marcos will showcase ‘local living’ solutions, tailored to local preferences that reflect the unique everyday needs of the San Marcos community. This store will offer more than 2,500 products on display,” the company wrote in the press release. 

Though not all of IKEA’s products will be available in Texas’ first small-format store, it will offer home delivery and in-store pickup for its full range. The store will also feature a small marketplace section with popular IKEA food products.

“No more trekking through that notorious I-35 traffic—now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle. IKEA San Marcos brings our signature styles closer to the community,” Keena Garcia, market manager of IKEA U.S. wrote in the press release.

Skylynn Denning, an employee at IKEA in Live Oak, said affordability, especially with small, essential items, brings many students in. 

According to the National Retail Federation, students and their families spent $1,200 on average on back-to-college spending in 2021.

Cyla Hudson, public health senior, said she bought most of the essentials for her apartment for around $1,000 at IKEA but also sees many students getting their furnishings at Target and Walmart.

Many students prioritize affordability in furnishings, buying their furniture secondhand at Goodwill and on Facebook Marketplace, according to a Reddit post The Star posted. Additionally, some utilized discount stores like Marshalls and Ross.

IKEA has a section dedicated to dorm furniture on their website which shows a variety of small items for prices as low as $1.99. Despite this, other stores are more affordable for larger items. Walmart charges $124 for a sleeper sofa, Target prices a similar item at $112 and IKEA prices theirs at $249.

“During the summertime, especially, is when we have our discounts for students. We do give 15% off and 20% off, so that’s usually around the time [of] back to school,” Denning said. 

Bed frames and shower items are often the most bought by students with these discounts, according to Denning. 

IKEA is cheaper than competitors in terms of bathroom accessories, charging $7.99 for a shower caddy, while Target prices theirs at $18.99, more than doubling IKEA’s price.

The San Marcos location will be IKEA’s fifth location in Central Texas, with other stores in Austin, Round Rock and Live Oak. However, for students like Hudson it can be difficult for students who do not have cars to access these.

Hudson said she bought furniture for her apartment at IKEA in Houston, but found it difficult to move her purchases to San Marcos.

“[IKEA is] very affordable compared to the things that are around,” Hudson said. “A lot of students would use [IKEA in San Marcos] because it’ll be more affordable stuff.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State baseball, softball games halted
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers (Left), electronic media senior and debate moderator Ashley Waters (Center) and accounting sophomore and presidential candidate Jordan Hunter (Right) participate in the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government candidates face criticism during debate
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State junior Chase Mora (2) sliding to third base against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball looking to exact revenge versus Incarnate Word
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to battle Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup
Texas State Sophomore Justin Vossos (20) on defense against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops midweek I-35 rivalry matchup to UTSA
More in News
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
A 15 minute parking sign seen on Sunday, March 16, 2025, downtown.
Parking enforcement increases in downtown San Marcos
San Marcos city council member Amanda Rodriguez leads a chant at the Stop The Genocide protest in downtown San Marcos on Sunday, March 23. The protest was held in collaboration between the Palestine Solidarity SMTX chapter and the Party for Socialism and Liberation San Marcos chapter.
Community members protest for ceasefire in Palestine
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
Texas State maintenance workers clean graffiti off of Old Main, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Texas State.
TXST investigates vandalism on campus
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 2548
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 2548
More in san-marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
Customers Alliyah Harris (Left) and Danielle Machado (Right) have a conversation while waiting for their food, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, The Root Cellar. The Root Cellar stopped serving lunch and dinner on Feb. 16 to make a more efficient workflow.
Some SMTX businesses thrive amidst recent closures
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
The Kissing Alley in San Marcos, located on The Square on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Next to the image is the concept mockup created by the Green Alley Initiative for the proposed improvements.
San Marcos begins reconstruction of downtown alley
A bird sits in the trees, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, outside of the Theatre Center.
San Marcos receives distinction for bird conservation
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Donate to The University Star