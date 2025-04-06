One09West
Categories:

Samson Pugh, Jesus Tovar shine as Texas State baseball evens series with Ragin’ Cajuns

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.

Samson Pugh’s two hits allowed Alan Shibley to score both of the Texas State Bobcats’ (14-16, 5-6 Sun Belt) runs over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-17, 7-4 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon in Lafayette.

Jesus Tovar (1-2) took the win for the Bobcats after throwing a complete game shutout. Tovar only allowed for four hits over the nine innings and struck out two batters.

Over 32 ⅔ innings pitched, Tovar has 38 strikeouts, the most among the Bobcat pitching staff, and a 3.58 ERA.

Andrew Herrmann (2-3) took the loss for the Ragin’ Cajuns after allowing six hits over 8 ⅓ innings pitched. Tate Hess stepped onto the mound for the Ragin’ Cajuns for the final ⅔ inning. Hess struck out Austin Munguia and later allowed a hit from Samson Pugh.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns were scoreless through six innings, similar to yesterday’s matchup where the Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns were scoreless through seven innings.

To begin the top of the seventh, Alan Shibley walked and later scored after a single from Pugh, bringing the Bobcats to a 1-0 lead after six scoreless innings.

The Bobcats expanded their lead in the top of the ninth after Shibley scored on Pugh’s double to left field, bringing Pugh to 22 hits and Shibley to eight runs throughout the season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns could not answer in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Bobcats to even the series.

Looking to take the series win, the Bobcats will face the Ragin’ Cajuns at 1 p.m. on Sunday for the final matchup. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Tags:
