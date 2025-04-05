One09West
63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
April 5, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Texas State women’s tennis team won its record-setting 15th game of the season with a 4-3 win over James Madison University on Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The victory breaks the previous school record of 14 wins from the 2012 season. On top of most wins for a single season, the Bobcats have now won more Sun Belt Conference games (6) than in any other season.

Doubles

The Dukes got out to an early lead in the match after two quick doubles wins. On court three, Hope Moulin and Sophie Williams delivered Callie Creath and Kiana Graham their third loss of the season together with a 6-3 victory.

The visitors would quickly secure the doubles point on court two as Elena Kraleva and Mia Saveljic downed Maria Lora and Chantajah Mills 6-2 to go up 1-0 on the day.

The match on court one of Daria Munteanu and Ines Oliveira versus Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme was left unfinished with the Bobcats pair trailing 3-5.

Singles

The first singles match of the day to conclude came on court five, where Tadiwa Mauchi beat Mia Saveljic 6-3, 6-3 to tie the match at 1-1.

On court six, Ireland Simme beat Hope Moulin 6-3, 7(9)-6(7) to give the Bobcats their first lead of the day and improve to 14-0 on the season in singles play.

On court two, Elena Kraleva restored the tie as she beat Callie Creath 6-1, 7-5 to bring the match to 2-2.

The Dukes regained the lead (3-2) on court four when Sophie Williams beat Sofia Fortuno 6-4, 7(7)-6(2).

The back-and-forth match continued on court one, as Kiana Graham brought the Bobcats back level, leaving both teams one win from victory as she beat Daria Munteanu in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The final match of the day on court three between Emily Niers and Ines Oliveira went down to the wire with the outcome still in the balance. Niers pulled out the win in three sets by a scoreline of 6(5)-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

Next up for the Bobcats is a top-of-the-table clash against conference leaders and 41st-ranked nationally Old Dominion.

The Monarchs sit at 13-4 on the season and are the last unbeaten team in the SBC with a record of 8-0. Old Dominion comes into the matchup riding a four-game winning streak, with back-to-back 4-0 victories.

The Bobcats will continue to defend their home court, where they are unbeaten on the season. The teams will face off at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Maddy Azua shines as Bobcats take game one from South Alabama
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball falls to Ragin' Cajuns after seven scoreless innings
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball back at home to face South Alabama Jaguars
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcats set for battle with Ragin' Cajuns
More in Sports
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) preparing to pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning against No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcat baseball takeaways: 'Cats enter critical stretch after win over No. 5 Longhorns
Texas State freshman sprinter Mihajlo Katanic jumps the hurdle during the 400m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State men's track and field ranked 12th
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf takes first-place title for second time this season
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Bobcats win halted game, get shut out in game two
Texas State tennis head coach Kendall Brooks supports her players from the sidelines during the match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Bobcats lost to the Trojans 4-3.
Serving up success from the court to the sidelines
More in tennis
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record
Senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates at the match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis remains undefeated at home with win over Ragin’ Cajuns
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Donate to The University Star