Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records

The Texas State women’s tennis team won its record-setting 15th game of the season with a 4-3 win over James Madison University on Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The victory breaks the previous school record of 14 wins from the 2012 season. On top of most wins for a single season, the Bobcats have now won more Sun Belt Conference games (6) than in any other season.

Doubles

The Dukes got out to an early lead in the match after two quick doubles wins. On court three, Hope Moulin and Sophie Williams delivered Callie Creath and Kiana Graham their third loss of the season together with a 6-3 victory.

The visitors would quickly secure the doubles point on court two as Elena Kraleva and Mia Saveljic downed Maria Lora and Chantajah Mills 6-2 to go up 1-0 on the day.

The match on court one of Daria Munteanu and Ines Oliveira versus Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme was left unfinished with the Bobcats pair trailing 3-5.

Singles

The first singles match of the day to conclude came on court five, where Tadiwa Mauchi beat Mia Saveljic 6-3, 6-3 to tie the match at 1-1.

On court six, Ireland Simme beat Hope Moulin 6-3, 7(9)-6(7) to give the Bobcats their first lead of the day and improve to 14-0 on the season in singles play.

On court two, Elena Kraleva restored the tie as she beat Callie Creath 6-1, 7-5 to bring the match to 2-2.

The Dukes regained the lead (3-2) on court four when Sophie Williams beat Sofia Fortuno 6-4, 7(7)-6(2).

The back-and-forth match continued on court one, as Kiana Graham brought the Bobcats back level, leaving both teams one win from victory as she beat Daria Munteanu in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The final match of the day on court three between Emily Niers and Ines Oliveira went down to the wire with the outcome still in the balance. Niers pulled out the win in three sets by a scoreline of 6(5)-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

Next up for the Bobcats is a top-of-the-table clash against conference leaders and 41st-ranked nationally Old Dominion.

The Monarchs sit at 13-4 on the season and are the last unbeaten team in the SBC with a record of 8-0. Old Dominion comes into the matchup riding a four-game winning streak, with back-to-back 4-0 victories.

The Bobcats will continue to defend their home court, where they are unbeaten on the season. The teams will face off at 10 a.m. on Sunday.