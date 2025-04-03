One09West
94° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs

Ryan Claycamp, Assistant News Editor
April 3, 2025
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a raid on alleged members of Tren De Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, on April 1 in Dripping Springs.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, the FBI, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), DPS, San Antonio Police Department and other agencies, including the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home in Dripping Springs. The raid resulted in the arrests of 40 individuals, including some minors, who the FBI and DPS are accusing of being tied to Tren De Aragua, a gang that President Donald Trump declared as a terrorist organization.

Early Tuesday morning, the Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office and DPS, working with the FBI, ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement Removal Operations, established sufficient cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Hays Co., which was executed by DPS’ Special Response Team,” DPS wrote in their press release.

In a Feb. 3 email to The Star, Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan said the sheriff’s office “does not engage in immigration enforcement actions such as raids or mass arrests” because those fall under federal jurisdiction. 

In a Facebook post on April 3, Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito said that his office will continue to assist with any criminal investigation in the county.

We have a duty to protect, a duty to keep our citizens safe, and a duty to uphold the Constitution,” Hipolito wrote in his post. “If you are ok with Venezuelan gang members committing crimes in Hays County, I can not help you.  It will not be tolerated here whether you are a legal resident or not.”

According to a press release by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, the sheriff’s office only provided a liaison officer.

Becerra further wrote in the release that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating the incident, instead, the FBI is in charge of the investigation. He also said that no Hays County law enforcement agency in the county is participating in the investigation.

Local activism group Mano Amiga denounced the raid. A press release emailed to The Star from the group said the raid raised questions about “due process, transparency and the human impact of large-scale enforcement operations.”

Mano Amiga’s press release further claimed that police actions like the raid are “launched without adequate regard for the consequences they leave behind.”

“What people don’t always see is the quiet aftermath of these raids — the children waiting at school who don’t know their parent has been taken, the elders left without a caregiver, the families scrambling for legal help with no clear information,” Nataly Avendano, immigrant equity director for Mano Amiga said in the release.

The group also expressed concern that minors were involved in the arrest as well.

“We should all be alarmed that minors were among those taken in this operation,” Alyssa Garza, public health and safety director at Mano Amiga, said in the release. “These moments don’t just traumatize individual children — they shape an entire generation’s relationship with the institutions around them.”

In their release, Mano Amiga said they would continue to advocate for local, state and federal officials to protect the rights of non-citizens in the country.

“This is about more than just one raid. It’s about the ongoing pattern of criminalizing immigrants and people of color in the name of ‘security,’” the group said in their release. “It’s about the lack of transparency, the trauma inflicted and the growing need to redefine what safety actually means.”

The FBI did not respond to additional questions from The Star.

I will be reaching out to the federal agencies that were present in Hays County to gather more information, so I can provide our concerned residents with a clearer and more transparent explanation of the situation,” Becerra said in his release.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Bobcats win halted game, get shut out in game two
Mike Posner
Mike Posner, ACRAZE and more to headline River Fest 2025
Texas State tennis head coach Kendall Brooks supports her players from the sidelines during the match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Bobcats lost to the Trojans 4-3.
Serving up success from the court to the sidelines
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 3 & Senate Bill 2
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 3 & Senate Bill 2
Texas State infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) touching them all after hitting a home run against Wichita State on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat and Bearkat softball to resume rescheduled game in Huntsville
Casual dating is normalized, why isn't STI testing?
Casual dating is normalized, why isn't STI testing?
More in hays-county
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
University Star logo
Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
County to establish jail competency restoration program
County to establish jail competency restoration program
TXST partners with schools to address fentanyl crisis
TXST partners with schools to address fentanyl crisis
More in News
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers speaks during the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater. Myers won the elections for student body president.
Abby Myers, Emma Stampley win Student Government election by slim margin
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Department of Education
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Department of Education
Cape's Dam located in Thompson's Island Park, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Marcos.
Teen's death at Cape’s Dam ruled accidental drowning
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers (Left), electronic media senior and debate moderator Ashley Waters (Center) and accounting sophomore and presidential candidate Jordan Hunter (Right) participate in the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government candidates face criticism during debate
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
Donate to The University Star