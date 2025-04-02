One09West
Mike Posner, ACRAZE and more to headline River Fest 2025

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
April 2, 2025
Mike Posner, ACRAZE, Cameron Allbright and Cam Allen will anchor the music lineup at this year’s River Fest, according to an email from Texas State to The University Star.

Additionally, Texas State expects to announce one more artist by April 4, according to the email.

The event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. on April 10 at Sewell Park. 

Student Involvement and Engagement hosts River Fest, which is open exclusively to currently enrolled students. New this year, attendees must purchase tickets in advance and bring their student ID for entry. There will also be a ticket limit of 6,000, and all tickets must be purchased online as none will be sold at the park’s entrance. 

The change comes after last year’s River Fest, which featured rapper Tyga as the headliner and local band Flight by Nothing as the opener. The event drew thousands of students but ended with multiple medical incidents and an overcrowded venue where students knocked the fences over. 

River Fest returned to Texas State in 2024 after an eight-year hiatus, which marked the revival of a tradition that began in 2003 and had been replaced by Gaillardia Fest in 2017. Last year, River Fest was brought back to the community through a collaboration with SACA, Student Involvement and Engagement, Student Government, Housing and Residential Life and After Dark Entertainment. 

This year’s lineup blends genres and performance styles. Mike Posner is known for his breakout hit “Cooler Than Me” and the Grammy-nominated remix of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” ACRAZE, a rising name in electronic music, made waves with his remix of Sam Smith’s “Unholy” and recently kicked off a Las Vegas residency.

Also performing are country artist Cameron Allbright, a New Braunfels native known for his soulful sound rooted in Texas songwriting tradition, and Cam Allen, who mixes Nashville polish with small-town energy.

Students can purchase $5 tickets in advance of the festival and $8 tickets on the day of the festival through the Student Involvement and Engagement website.

Student Involvement and Engagement is writing a guest column on how they have planned for this year’s River Fest that will be published in The University Star’s Tuesday, April 8 issue.

