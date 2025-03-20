TXST investigates vandalism on campus

After numerous buildings were spray painted with political messages across campus, President Kelly Damphousse and Texas State condemned them.

According to Vice President for Marketing and Communication Sandy Pantlik, Texas State found graffiti on multiple buildings at the San Marcos campus early morning Thursday, March 20.

Some of the buildings impacted include Old Main, Lampasas, Chemistry, Alkek Library and Trinity.

“UPD has launched a full investigation, including reviewing security camera footage from affected areas,” Pantlik wrote in a statement to The Star. “…Acts of vandalism have no place on our campuses and will not be tolerated.”

This is the second time this academic year that vandalism on campus has led to a campus-wide investigation. The first time was on Oct. 7, 2024, when individuals spray painted on the Lampasas, Old Main and Chemistry buildings.

Damphousse wrote in a statement that he condemns the actions and will send the facilities team to remove the “hateful” graffiti.

“Not only are these actions a violation of state law and a tremendous waste of university resources, they also attempt to undermine the Bobcat values that we hold dear,” Damphousse wrote. “Worse, they make some members of our student body, faculty and staff feel unsafe… While I firmly defend our right to engage in free speech, there is no place for criminal actions like this on our campus. I cannot and will not tolerate it.”

Anyone with information can contact UPD at 512-245-2805.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.