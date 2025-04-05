One09West
63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Maddy Azua shines as Bobcats take game one from South Alabama

Adrian Ramirez, Senior Sports Reporter
April 5, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

A gem in the circle by Maddy Azua, coupled with just enough offense led Texas State softball (23-11) to a 2-1 victory over South Alabama (15-21) Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

“That was definitely a win we had to grind out,” Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said. “Some of that is obviously because Maddy Azua threw a great game and did what we needed her to do.”

The Bobcat offense seems to be in a bit of a funk lately. Luckily for the offense, Azua is there to back them up when necessary. Azua put together one of her best outings of the season, tossing seven innings of two-hit, one-run softball.

Opposite Azua, South Alabama starter Ryley Harrison did her best to go stride for stride with the Bobcats ace. Harrison turned in a solid outing by any standard, holding the Bobcats to two runs on three hits. Unfortunately for Harrison, she was simply out-dueled by Azua at the end of the night.

The run scoring on the evening was limited to just two half innings all game long. Texas State cracked the zero’s first in the third. A leadoff walk drawn by Bailee Slack set the table for the rest of the inning. Following Slack’s walk, Erin Peterson dumped a single into the outfield. Slack advanced to third on the play which allowed for Peterson to take second.

With two in scoring position and no outs, Sydney Harvey hit a chopper to third, but Slack’s speed made the difference as she beat the throw home to break the scoreless ball game open. The very next batter, Keely Williams, narrowly missed a home run, instead settling for a sacrifice fly that plated Peterson.

Peterson was the final Bobcat to cross the plate on the evening.

South Alabama scratched a run back in the sixth on an RBI single off the bat of Olivia Branstetter, but Azua would hold the Jaguars to just the one run in the sixth. Azua finished the game, tossing a zero in the seventh, securing the game-one win for the Bobcats.

Game two between Texas State and South Alabama is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball falls to Ragin' Cajuns after seven scoreless innings
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball back at home to face South Alabama Jaguars
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcats set for battle with Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award
More in softball
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Bobcats win halted game, get shut out in game two
Texas State infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) touching them all after hitting a home run against Wichita State on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat and Bearkat softball to resume rescheduled game in Huntsville
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops weekend opener to Marshall
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball heads north to play Marshall
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) batting against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Takeaways from Bobcat softball's 1-2 weekend
More in Sports
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) preparing to pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning against No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcat baseball takeaways: 'Cats enter critical stretch after win over No. 5 Longhorns
Texas State freshman sprinter Mihajlo Katanic jumps the hurdle during the 400m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State men's track and field ranked 12th
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf takes first-place title for second time this season
Texas State tennis head coach Kendall Brooks supports her players from the sidelines during the match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Bobcats lost to the Trojans 4-3.
Serving up success from the court to the sidelines
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) throwing horns down after closing a victory against No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Cardiac 'Cats comeback, stun No. 5 Texas in the Forty Acres
Texas State pitcher Shane Connell (31) pitches the ball to the University of Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball set to face No. 5 Texas in Austin
Donate to The University Star