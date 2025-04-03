One09West
The University Star
The University Star
Bobcats win halted game, get shut out in game two

Adrian Ramirez, Senior Sports Reporter
April 3, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.

On Feb. 18, Texas State (22-11) and Sam Houston (18-20) began play on a frigid night in San Marcos. With the score sitting at 7-1 in the top of the fifth in favor of Texas State and the weather rapidly worsening, the two sides decided to enact the halted game rule, meaning Texas State and Sam Houston would continue the game when Texas State traveled to Huntsville.

Forty-three days later, Texas State finished the final three innings of their halted game en route to a 9-3 win. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, it was their only win of the night as the Bearkats’ Tiffany Sanchez shut out Texas State in a 4-0 victory for Sam Houston Wednesday night at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Emma Strood made the start in the circle for the Bobcats but didn’t make it out of the first inning in an uncharacteristic outing. A single and a wild pitch allowed for two Bearkat runs to score in the first frame.

Sam Houston added one more in the second courtesy of an RBI double and one more in the fifth on an RBI single to increase their lead to 4-0. Even if Sam Houston had only scored one run on the night, that’s all they would’ve needed.

Sanchez kept the Bobcats off balance all night, scattering only four hits throughout her complete game. Sanchez did walk two and hit two, but it didn’t matter, as she kept Texas State off the board for the entirety of the evening. Sanchez’s final line read 7.0 innings, four hits and zero runs.

With the win, Sanchez moved to 5-1 on the year, while Strood took the loss for the Bobcats and fell to 9-6 this season.

Texas State will look to rebound this weekend when South Alabama (15-20) comes to town. South Alabama is coming off of a series loss to Southern Miss last weekend, losing 5-4 and 3-1 to the Golden Eagles.

The first pitch of the series opener between the Bobcats and Jaguars is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

