Texas State football to hold Pro Day

It’s that time of year again as the NFL Draft rapidly approaches. College players from across the country are looking to showcase their talent and boost their stocks for a chance to play professional football. For those athletes who didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, they can participate in Pro Day events held at their respective colleges.

Texas State football will hold its annual Pro Day at 12:45 p.m. this Wednesday, March 26th, at UFCU Stadium.

The Pro Day is basically a smaller version of the NFL Combine, where draft-eligible players participate in drills and conduct testing to showcase their athletic abilities and talents to NFL scouts, coaches and representatives.

In a list that is subject to change, the following Bobcats are currently slated to participate in the Pro Day:

Brice Bass, DL Kaleb Culp, DB Konnor Fox, TE Deion Hankins, RB Justin Harris, DB Joey Hobert, WR Nash Jones, OL Jordan McCloud, QB Chris Mills, DB James Neal, LB Mannie Nunnery, LB Steven Parker, DL Jordan Polk, DB Tory Spears, DB Chayse Todd, OL Jaden Williams, WR

Texas State hopes to have one of its players get their name called in the upcoming NFL Draft for the first time in a decade. The last Bobcat to be drafted in the NFL was linebacker David Mayo, who the Carolina Panthers selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be conducted from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.