Inside the Capitol: House Bill 2548

Arabella Dichristina, News Reporter
March 18, 2025

“Inside the Capitol” examines key bills from the 89th legislative session that impact the Texas State and San Marcos communities. The session began on Jan. 14 and ends June 2. 

Courses focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) topics are at risk of getting restricted or banned under a new bill in Texas’ 89th legislative session. 

State Rep. Cody Harris, R-Austin, introduced House Bill 2548 (HB 2548) that would prohibit colleges from requiring students to complete courses that contain DEI topics. 

What is the bill proposing? 

According to HB 2548, any course required as a degree requirement or general education containing any listed topics will no longer be mandatory. Some banned topics include: Critical theory, whiteness, gender identity and systemic racism. 

An exemption to HB 2548 would include DEI-focused degree plans and history courses, which will be allowed to discuss historical events related to racial hatred or discrimination. 

According to HB 2548, general education cannot include theories that claim the U.S. was designed to maintain inequalities. For Texas State, some classes that are at risk of being canceled if the bill becomes law are Negotiating the Color Line, Global Issues in Diversity and Gender, Sex and Power. 

HB 2548 text says higher education governing boards should not require courses where students receive a grade for topics that “promote the differential treatment of any individual or group of individuals based on race or ethnicity in contemporary American society.” 

According to Assistant Vice Provost for Curriculum and Academic Programs Jeff Housman, funding for class curriculums is based on formula funding, where the state gives funds based on the number of students in a specific course and major. 

The funding also comes from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), where there is a pre-determined value for each type of major, Housman said. This system also depends on the number of students enrolled in each major. 

“[Provost’s] role is to help coordinate the faculty review process, and the other part is to ensure compliance with [THECB] policies and state laws,” Housman said. 

Texas State NAACP President Jordan Williams said not requiring DEI-focused courses will minimize the education that students receive. 

 

“There seems to be a decline in students actually wanting to learn, so I feel like if [students] don’t have to take a class, they won’t,” Williams said. 

Williams said without state funding, some organizations like his may try to fund courses, but there wouldn’t be enough money to carry out the programs. 

“[Provost] wants our students to have strong programs so that when they leave that are employable,” Housman said. 

Williams said professors will be teaching a watered-down history, and if the bill passes, professors will have to pick between keeping themselves fed and teaching the students the right history. 

Housman said, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is very focused on majors that will help boost the Texas economy. 

“Just because people feel like [DEI topics] don’t make sense anymore and talking about it still carries it on. But if that’s the case, why are we still learning about Christopher Columbus?” Williams said. 

According to Williams, the NAACP is swamped with messages, calls, and emails about the current Texas administration. 

“Why do we get to nitpick which parts of history we’re teaching, but when it comes down to the worst parts of [history] we’re not allowed to speak about it,” William said. 

HB 2548 has been introduced to the house, where it will be referred to a committee for discussion before being voted on whether to present it to the full House. 

Individuals interested in tracking either bill can do so on its website. 

