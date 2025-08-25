Texas legislature passes bill to redraw U.S. House districts

The Texas Senate passed House Bill 4, a bill to redraw the U.S. House districts in Texas on Aug. 23.

The Senate’s passage of the bill now means both chambers of the state legislature have approved redistricting. The bill was first introduced in the 89th Legislature’s first special session, where it died due to a quorum break by House Democrats. Gov. Greg Abbott has already announced his plan to sign the new maps into law.

“The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law,” Abbott said in a statement. “I promised we would get this done, and delivered on that promise. I thank Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for leading the passage in the Senate of a bill that ensures our maps reflect Texans’ voting preferences.”

Under the new district map, San Marcos will no longer be split into District 21, represented by Congressman Chip Roy (R-Austin) and District 35, represented by Greg Casar (D-Austin). Instead, it will be entirely inside District 21.

District 21 is grouped in with most of the Texas Hill Country; however, parts of Hays County, such as Kyle and Buda, would be moved to District 27, the same district as parts of Corpus Christi and Victoria, cities hundreds of miles away with entirely different economies and needs than Hays County.

For San Marcos, this means moving from a Democrat-run district, to one run by Republicans.

“It’s a district where the electoral weight is in Corpus Christi and Victoria, which are both industrial cities; they have the chemical industry, the ports and are really connected to oil and gas,” Texas Rep. Erin Zwiener said. “Buda and Kyle are bedroom communities for Austin.”

On Aug. 2, Zwiener and Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) held a town hall meeting about redistricting in San Marcos. During the meeting, many residents of San Marcos and Hays County spoke against the new maps.

“San Martians and Texans are angry that their communities are being harmed and ripped because of the whims of a very small man and his attempts to hang on to power,” San Marcos resident Daniel Ayala said at the Aug. 2 town hall.

Critics of the bill, such as Zwiener, have called it racist and said it will silence the voices of some voters.

“The votes of the average Black person in Texas are going to count about a fifth as the votes of a white person in electing their member of Congress,” Zwiener said. “The votes of Hispanic folks are going to count about a third of the votes of a white person.”

Casar, whose entire district will be redrawn, also criticized the bill for diluting the voting power of minorities in Texas.

“10 million Texans will have their congressional districts changed under this Trump map, but two-thirds of them are Black and Hispanic,” Casar said.

Casar said Abbott is a “wannabe authoritarian” for calling for mid-decade redistricting. He also criticized Abbott for making redistricting a higher priority than flood relief and emergency reforms in the aftermath of the July 4 flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

“Greg Abbott is an elected official,” Casar said at a protest outside the Governor’s Mansion. “He’s not a dictator, he’s not an authoritarian, but he’s trying to act like a wannabe authoritarian. And what we do to want-to-be authoritarians is we speak out.”

Casar and Zwiener claimed the new maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which outlaws discrimination based on race, color or membership of certain language minority groups.

In a recent case involving Louisiana, the Supreme Court asked lawyers to consider whether Section 2 of the VRA may be unconstitutional. One group of Texans has already filed a lawsuit, arguing that the maps violated Section 2. If the Supreme Court overturns Section 2, that lawsuit and others like it would not be able to move forward with those claims.

“I am very concerned that Donald Trump and the right wing have purchased Supreme Court seats so that they could try to disenfranchise Latino voters here in Central Texas and then get the Supreme Court to rubber-stamp it so they could spread that across the country,” Casar said.

When signed into law, the new maps on House Bill 4 will take effect. The new U.S. House districts will face their first round of elections in the November 2026 midterms, unless a successful legal challenge bars their implementation.