San Marcos
The University Star
The University Star
The University Star









Categories:

Inside the Cap: Recapped

New legislation reshapes higher education
Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
August 27, 2025
Sophia Gerke

During its 89th Legislative Session, the Texas Government adopted a number of new laws that impact institutions of higher education.

The Star has compiled a list of some of the bills and the changes they make.

Senate Bill 37

SB 37, introduced by State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), increases state control over Texas public universities and their administration.

The new law changed the structure of faculty senates, which led to the overhaul of Texas State’s Faculty Senate. Texas State University System did not respond to a request to comment on the changes to Faculty Senate.

The law would also require universities to cut minor programs in which fewer than 10 students have graduated in the last two years.

SB 37 also allows for increased state oversight of course curriculum.

The standards for curriculum under the bill require that classes: “are foundational and fundamental to a sound postsecondary education; (2) are necessary to prepare students for civic and professional life; (3) equip students for participation in the workforce and in the betterment of society; and (4) do not endorse specific public policies, ideologies, or legislation.”

Critics of the bill claim it will undermine education and worsen education outcomes for students.

“This bill infringes on the academic freedom to learn for the student and the freedom to teach and freedom to research for the professor,” Brian Evans, president of the Texas Conference of the American Association of University Professors, said.

Senate Bill 2972

SB 2972, introduced by State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), changes laws governing freedom of expression on college campuses.

Previously, under SB 18 from the 86th Legislative Session, which was coauthored by Creighton, Texas universities were considered public spaces, meaning protests could be held on campus as long as no laws were broken. SB 2972 ends that designation, restricting when protests can be held on campus, who can participate and how protests can be conducted.

The bill places other restrictions on what it calls “expressive activities,” such as when they can be conducted.

The law prohibits “engaging in expressive activities on campus during the last two weeks of a semester or term,” sound amplifying devices, “erecting tents or other living structures,” and wearing masks while protesting.

Senate Bill 800

SB 800, introduced by Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), requires additional training on Title IX to be provided to freshman or undergraduate transfer students at “each postsecondary educational institution.”

The training would require the university to provide the name of the institution’s Title IX coordinator and deputy coordinators, the location and contact information for the Title IX office and the services provided by the Title IX office.

The law also requires that new students “attend an orientation on the institution’s sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking policy,” during their first semester. The orientation can be in the form of a video.

