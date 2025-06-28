Inside the Capitol Behind the Vote: Judith Zaffirini

Courtesy of Sen. Judith Zaffirini’s Office

As part of the “Inside the Capitol” series, The University Star has invited the four state legislators that represent Hays County to speak about the 89th session in a Q&A format.

Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) is the state senator for District 21. Zaffirini has served as a Texas senator since 1987 and has never missed a vote in her 38 years in the senate. Zaffirini is the first woman to serve as Dean of the Texas Senate and served as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development and a member of the Senate Committees on Business and Commerce, Finance, State Affairs and Redistricting.

What was your biggest legislative goal this session?

“My biggest legislative goal this session was to pass meaningful bills to benefit the families of our district and of our great state. My staff and I worked hard to pass a record-breaking 135 bills—more than any other legislator. As a Democrat in a Republican-controlled Texas Legislature in which every Senate committee has a Republican chair and majority of membership, I strive for bipartisanship in prioritizing and addressing issues that are important to our district and to our state.”

What was your biggest personal goal this session?

“My most important personal goal this session was to respond to and represent the best needs and interests of the families of Senate District 21. That meant being responsive, accessible and thoughtful in every vote I cast and in every decision I made. It also meant continuing to prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable—the very young, the very old, the very poor, persons with disabilities and veterans.”

What is your opinion of this year’s session as a whole?

“This session as a whole reflected extensive bipartisanship in approving historic funding for public schools, including House Bill (HB) 2, which would provide $8.5 billion to support teacher pay raises, and SB 568, which would increase special education funding in the Foundation School Program by nearly $700 million; and creating the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT), which would benefit families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, the Senate also was divided along partisan lines in passing controversial legislation such as vouchers, which I opposed.”

What would you like your constituents to know about the work you did this session?

“I would like my constituents to know that, as always, my work this session was rooted in their best interests. From passing meaningful legislation to securing critical funding for education, health care, infrastructure and public safety, my staff and I worked tirelessly to represent Senate District 21 with diligence and dedication. Their trust is my greatest motivation. They can count on me to continue to do my best on their behalf.”

What was your biggest disappointment this session?

“My biggest disappointment this session was the failure of good bills that had strong bipartisan support. This included my Senate Bill (SB) 1652, the Ethical Pet Sales Bill, that was not scheduled for a committee vote. Every session brings new opportunities, however, and my staff and I are reviewing bills that did not pass to determine which we should refile next session.”

“Persistence and hard work are keys to legislative success. Believing that we must ‘try and try again,’ sometimes we have succeeded after multiple attempts. Good bills that we couldn’t pass in 2025 could reflect better outcomes in the future.”

Texas has been in a drought for years now. What measures, if any, have you or do you support to help curb that problem?

“I supported major legislation this session to address Texas’ water crisis, including co-authoring SB 7 and co-sponsoring House Joint Resolution (HJR) 7. Together these measures would invest $20 billion in Texas water projects over the next two decades. If approved by voters in November, HJR 7 will help secure more reliable water for all Texans.”



Hays County has been hit harder by the ongoing fentanyl crisis than most counties. What measures, if any, have you or do you support to address this issue?

Zaffirini did not provide a response to this question. According to Arturo Olivarez, Zaffirini’s communication director, this is because no major legislation surrounding fentanyl made it to the floor of the senate in the 89th Legislative Session.



What work have you done to support higher education?

“Because higher education is my passion and priority, I welcome every opportunity to champion the universities and colleges in Senate District 21 and throughout our state. This session our success included securing $4 million for a new pedestrian bridge at Texas State University. This investment will help address growing safety concerns on the San Marcos campus.”

“I also authored and passed Senate Bill 800, which ensures students receive clear guidance during orientation about Title IX protections and resources.”

Have your legislative priorities changed since the beginning of the session?

“My legislative priorities have expanded and evolved in response to emerging needs and constituent feedback throughout every session. While I remained focused on long-standing goals such as improving education, health care and infrastructure, I also adapted to new challenges—such as the growing demand for Alzheimer’s care and increased concerns about water security. Being responsive is essential to effective public service.”

What is the best way for constituents to make their voices heard by your office?

“The best way for constituents to make their voices heard is to contact my staff and me directly—by phone, letters, email or in person at my Capitol office (E1.13). We welcome their participation in our legislative process and encourage them to share their concerns, experiences and ideas. Public service is most effective when it reflects the voices of those we serve.”

Zaffirini’s Capitol office can be reached at 512-463-0121, while her district office in Laredo can be reached at 956-722-2293. Zaffirini can also be emailed at [email protected].