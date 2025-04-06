One09West
Zachary Gingrich comes in clutch for the Bobcats to take series from Louisiana

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Zachary Gingrich’s go-ahead RBI triple with two outs in the top of the ninth sealed the deal for Texas State (15-16, 6-6 Sun Belt) to earn a 4-3 victory over Louisiana (16-18, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Russo Park Sunday afternoon.

This marks the Bobcats’ first series win over the Ragin’ Cajuns since 2022.

Carson Laws got the victory on the bump, his second this week, after throwing 3 ⅓ shutout innings in relief combined with six strikeouts. Shane Connell gave up seven hits and three runs and tallied three strikeouts in his second start of the season.

Half of the scoring for Texas State started in the second inning when Austin Munguia singled to score Ian Collier, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Justin Vossos hit into a double play for the first two outs, but Alan Shibley scored on the play.

In the sixth inning, Shibley singled to score Chase Mora, which put the Bobcats ahead 3-1. Shibley was one of two Bobcats that collected multiple hits with two.

With the game even at three heading into the ninth, Shibley reached on a walk to start the frame. Munguia followed with a sacrifice bunt to put Shibley on second. Gingrich stood in the box facing a full count with two outs before he hit an RBI triple off the right field wall to score Shibley. The inning would end on Gingrich’s attempt to steal home.

The Louisiana offense flowed through Carson Hepworth and Jose Torres. Hepworth smacked a home run in the bottom of the first for one of his two hits, while Torres hit an RBI double in the sixth for half of his hits as well.

Matthew Holzhammer, who got the loss, gave up one run, one hit and a walk in three innings after shutting the door on the Bobcats Friday with two no-hit frames. JR Tollett started the game for Louisiana and pitched six innings, where he allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Texas State now has its much needed conference series win as they try to compete for a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament.

Next, the Bobcats travel to Waco to face Baylor (21-10, 5-7 Big 12), who beat the Bobcats 19-3 in seven innings on March 18. The matchup is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

