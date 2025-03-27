New coaching approach for Texas State football in 2025-26 season

With a wave of new coaches joining the program this spring — including critical offensive hires — Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne is betting on chemistry, adaptability and a culture shift to propel the Bobcats into another successful season.

“You go to these coaching conventions, and there’s a lot of momentum behind the program,” Kinne said. “People want to be a part of that.”

A Staff Built on Familiarity and Fast Risers

The most notable addition to Kinne’s staff is Tanner Burns, Texas State’s new special teams coordinator, who previously worked with Kinne at Arkansas. Burns’ hire comes after a recent departure from Auburn, where he worked as a special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant.

“When your best players buy into what we do on special teams and want to be a part of it, the younger guys look up to the vets, so if they’re doing it, it’s easier for me to say, ‘Well, you got to do it too,’” Burns said in an interview with AuburnSports.com.

Burns isn’t the only addition to this revamped coaching staff. Former pro quarterback Dane Evans — Tulsa’s all-time passing leader — took over as quarterbacks coach.

“Dane [Evans] is an awesome guy, he had professional experience in the CFL and playing career at Tulsa, so having him in the room has been an awesome kind of attachment,” redshirt freshman quarterback Brad Jackson said.

Landon Keopple, an offensive coordinator, is entering his second season with the Bobcats and getting the keys to the offense next season. He joined Texas State as an assistant wide receiver coach in 2023. Keopple’s willingness to grind stood out to Kinne.

“When you look at all these young coaches nowadays, they want titles, they want money… [He’s] super sharp [and] very detail-oriented,” Kinne said. “[He] can coach any position on offense.”

The staff overhaul isn’t without risks. With so many new guys coming in for the spring, especially on offense, Kinne said cohesion is a priority.

“Bringing the guys together and focusing on the culture will define the offseason,” Kinne said. “…We’re going to have to coach our butt off this year to go win some ball games,” Kinne said.

The Bottom Line

For Kinne, his staff isn’t just about Xs and Os. By prioritizing coaches with shared histories like Burns and Evans or proven grit like Keopple, he’s betting on trust to fast-track development.

However, as the return of the new wide receiver coach Randy Martinez proves, success invites poachers. For now, though, Kinne’s focus is simpler: “Coach our butt off.”