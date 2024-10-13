McCloud’s five total touchdowns lift Bobcats over Arkansas State

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud threw four touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown as Texas State routed Arkansas State 41-9 Saturday night at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

“Obviously [that was] a huge win for us versus a really quality opponent, and [it was] a conference game,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “I thought we played well and clean in all three phases.”

The Texas State offense finished with 591 yards on the day. McCloud threw for 320 yards while junior running back Ismail Mahdi recorded 17 carries for 164 yards, marking his second game this season rushing for 155 yards or more.

The Bobcats put seven points on the board in six plays on their opening drive. McCloud delivered a 53-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Kole Wilson, putting Texas State up 7-3.

After turnovers from both teams and an Arkansas State punt, Texas State put together an 11-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, extending its lead to 14-3.

The maroon and gold put the ball in the end zone on their opening second-half drive, as McCloud connected with senior wide receiver Jaden Williams for a 25-yard touchdown on a three-play drive, taking just over a minute off the clock.

McCloud and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert connected for a second touchdown during the fourth quarter, putting Texas State up 38-9.

The Texas State defense finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble recovery.

According to Kinne, there is much room for improvement despite the big win.

“There are some things we have to clean up; it is never as good as you think when you watch on film. I am just super proud of the guys and the coaches; we had a great plan in all three areas versus a quality team.”

With a 2-0 record in Sun Belt Conference play, the Texas State Bobcats will next travel to take on Old Dominion University.

Kickoff between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Kornblau Field at S.B. Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.