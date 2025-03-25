New weight room complex open for Bobcat football

Texas State football has a new weight room named the William Trevillion IV Weight Room Complex.

In April 2022, Bo and Darlene Trevillion gifted $2 million to Texas State football’s $36 million South Endzone Complex renovation to give back to what their son, William Trevillion IV, Bobcat football player from 2013-16, loved most. William passed away on Jan. 6, 2016.

Assistant athletic director – strength and conditioning and assistant head coach Bret Huth said the weight room allows William’s legacy to live on forever, and he is blessed to have the relationship he has with Bo.

“[Bo] is truly here for our athletes, our coaches and our staff,” said Huth. “[Bo] is an amazing human being and he really, really does take care of this program.”

While developing the facility, Huth said he worked hand-in-hand with Bo to ensure that William’s name would be on it.

“I wanted to make sure that this isn’t just something that meets what I need, but I wanted Bo to walk in and be like, ‘Yes, we did this right,’” Huth said.

Inside the facility, Huth said there are two racks next to each other that are emblemed in rope lasso script and say ‘Bo’s rack’ with William’s jersey number, 53, inside the state of Texas.

Early in the spring semester, the Bobcat football team began working out in the newly renovated facility for the first time. The upgrade more than doubled the size of the previous weight room, which was 4,000 square feet, to 9,000 square feet.

“It’s a real place in there, it’s beautiful, it’s first-class and coach Huth does an amazing job in there,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said.

Huth said the weight room now has 16 platforms, allowing up to 48 athletes to work out at one time.

“We want to maximize our training time within our training space in a way that’s functional and practical,” Huth said. “We only have so much time to train the student-athletes. I can’t have them here all day, they still have to be students.”

Not only do the renovations benefit the program’s athletes, but showcasing the facility gives Texas State leverage in recruiting.

“One of the first places you’re going to take your student-athletes when you bring them to a camp is the weight room. It’s almost like the doormat to the program,” Huth said. “Every single time we walk a recruit in this building we have something we can be truly proud of to show that this is what we are here at Texas State, this is what we can provide.”

In the past, Kinne was not able to show recruits the weight room, but rather through renovated pictures and videos.

“You’re able to recruit high school kids, and you’re able to get them here and show them and not just tell them about developing them and show a PowerPoint, now you’re able to show them when they get on campus so It’s definitely important,” Kinne said.

Huth worked closely with Power Lift, a strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer while designing the facility so that it wasn’t a copy-and-paste of a different program.

“I proposed to them my dream room, what I wanted it to be and how I wanted things to flow and be accomplished and they kind of met me in the middle and helped design the room that way,” Huth said. “I wanted to make sure that everything that every student-athlete in the room needed was available to them in their training space.”

Redshirt-freshman quarterback Brad Jackson, who can compare the weight room before and after the upgrades, said that there is nothing like the new one.

“Being able to have the new weight room, there’s so much more things we can do. It really kind of opens up Coach Huth’s ability to be able to give us the best opportunity to be able to succeed on the field,” Jackson said. “Just being able to have that new weight room and the different things in there, it’s just been awesome.