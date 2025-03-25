One09West
89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

New weight room complex open for Bobcat football

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 25, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Outside the William Trevillion IV Weight Room Complex at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football has a new weight room named the William Trevillion IV Weight Room Complex.

In April 2022, Bo and Darlene Trevillion gifted $2 million to Texas State football’s $36 million South Endzone Complex renovation to give back to what their son, William Trevillion IV, Bobcat football player from 2013-16, loved most. William passed away on Jan. 6, 2016.

Assistant athletic director – strength and conditioning and assistant head coach Bret Huth said the weight room allows William’s legacy to live on forever, and he is blessed to have the relationship he has with Bo.

“[Bo] is truly here for our athletes, our coaches and our staff,” said Huth. “[Bo] is an amazing human being and he really, really does take care of this program.”

While developing the facility, Huth said he worked hand-in-hand with Bo to ensure that William’s name would be on it.

“I wanted to make sure that this isn’t just something that meets what I need, but I wanted Bo to walk in and be like, ‘Yes, we did this right,’” Huth said.

Inside the facility, Huth said there are two racks next to each other that are emblemed in rope lasso script and say ‘Bo’s rack’ with William’s jersey number, 53, inside the state of Texas.

Early in the spring semester, the Bobcat football team began working out in the newly renovated facility for the first time. The upgrade more than doubled the size of the previous weight room, which was 4,000 square feet, to 9,000 square feet.

“It’s a real place in there, it’s beautiful, it’s first-class and coach Huth does an amazing job in there,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said.

Huth said the weight room now has 16 platforms, allowing up to 48 athletes to work out at one time.

“We want to maximize our training time within our training space in a way that’s functional and practical,” Huth said. “We only have so much time to train the student-athletes. I can’t have them here all day, they still have to be students.”

Not only do the renovations benefit the program’s athletes, but showcasing the facility gives Texas State leverage in recruiting.

“One of the first places you’re going to take your student-athletes when you bring them to a camp is the weight room. It’s almost like the doormat to the program,” Huth said. “Every single time we walk a recruit in this building we have something we can be truly proud of to show that this is what we are here at Texas State, this is what we can provide.”

In the past, Kinne was not able to show recruits the weight room, but rather through renovated pictures and videos.

“You’re able to recruit high school kids, and you’re able to get them here and show them and not just tell them about developing them and show a PowerPoint, now you’re able to show them when they get on campus so It’s definitely important,” Kinne said.

Huth worked closely with Power Lift, a strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer while designing the facility so that it wasn’t a copy-and-paste of a different program.

“I proposed to them my dream room, what I wanted it to be and how I wanted things to flow and be accomplished and they kind of met me in the middle and helped design the room that way,” Huth said. “I wanted to make sure that everything that every student-athlete in the room needed was available to them in their training space.”

Redshirt-freshman quarterback Brad Jackson, who can compare the weight room before and after the upgrades, said that there is nothing like the new one.

“Being able to have the new weight room, there’s so much more things we can do. It really kind of opens up Coach Huth’s ability to be able to give us the best opportunity to be able to succeed on the field,” Jackson said. “Just being able to have that new weight room and the different things in there, it’s just been awesome.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
A 15 minute parking sign seen on Sunday, March 16, 2025, downtown.
Parking enforcement increases in downtown San Marcos
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
A look into Texas State women's golf's season so far
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Three Texas State men’s basketball players enter transfer portal
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
Fire Spinner Katrina Rose of Pyroflow ATX performs for a crowd at the inaugural Vanilla Bean Night Market on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EDEN Nightclub and Cocktail Lounge. The Market was held in collaboration with the Bikini Hill Run Club.
Run, thrift, dance: market aims to redefine SMTX nightlife
San Marcos city council member Amanda Rodriguez leads a chant at the Stop The Genocide protest in downtown San Marcos on Sunday, March 23. The protest was held in collaboration between the Palestine Solidarity SMTX chapter and the Party for Socialism and Liberation San Marcos chapter.
Community members protest for ceasefire in Palestine
More in football
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrate a touchdown during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football to hold Pro Day
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne addresses media
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football adds Cal's Cole Johnson to its coaching staff
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State releases 2025 football schedule
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
More in Sports
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 5
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 4
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball preparing to tangle with high-powered UTSA
Texas State sophomore jumper Chinenye Uzoh clears a high jump during the Charles Austin Classic track and field meet, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the track and field stadium. Uzoh tied for third with a final height of 1.74 meters.
Multiple Bobcat track and field athletes finish Charles Austin Classic atop NCAA ranks
Senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates at the match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis remains undefeated at home with win over Ragin’ Cajuns
Texas State sophomore #24 Kate Bubela celebrates an out for the Bobcats at the game against the University of Arkansas on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats and Chanticleers light up scoreboard in 14-12 barn burner
Donate to The University Star