One09West
54° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Not curated, just connected: San Marcos Studio Tour enters third year

Diego Medel, Life and Arts Contributor
April 7, 2025
Diego Medel
Attendees mingle during the kickoff party for the San Marcos Studio Tour at Mothership Studios on April 5, 2025. The event launched the annual self-guided art tour featuring work by local artists throughout the city.

A new beacon for artistic connection and community is in Central Texas.

The San Marcos Studio Tour kicked off its third year with 87 stops on April 4 at MotherShip Studios. The tour transforms studios, galleries and alternative spaces across the city for a two-weekend celebration of visual arts and creative exchanges.

For Nikki Hodgins, local artist who attended the kickoff party, San Marcos’ creative energy feels like something special.

“Everyone says it’s like what Austin used to be in the ’70s: really creative, really nice people,” Hodges said. “There’s always something going on down here.”

The tour began in 2023 as a way for MotherShip Studios, an art space located between San Marcos and Martindale, to open its doors to the public and build a community with local artists.

“One of the first ideas we had was some sort of group show and community event to introduce ourselves to the community,” Jacqueline Overby, co-founder and director of MotherShip Studios, said. “The concept of a studio tour made the most sense. It wasn’t just about us, it was about bringing in the whole community.”

This year marked a major shift for the tour, as the San Marcos Arts Commission awarded it funding for the first time as a part of its Arts and Culture grant program. The grant awards funds to help artists and organizations host events and create art each year.

“The way in which they have worked with us to make sure that we were able to get funding for this tour shows that they care about the art scene and they want to see it exist,” Overby said.

Alicia Philley, project manager of the studio tour, said the recognition reinforces the value of arts and culture for the city.

“The commission understands that a growing city doesn’t just grow. It needs to have an organic base,” Philley said. “Arts and culture bring something to the city that is more valuable than just adding jobs.”

Artist Michi Wilson, left, stands inside stop three of the San Marcos Studio Tour during the kickoff party at Mothership Studios on April 5, 2025. The stop features work by Jessamyn Plotts, right, a local artist and professor of drawing and foundations at Texas State University.

As growth in cities like Austin pushes artists outward, San Marcos is becoming a new hub for creatives seeking space and connection.

“Austin is getting prohibitively expensive. I think a lot of people are looking to not exist in a giant city anymore,” Overby said. “People want that same type of connection to art and culture that they had in Austin, but they want it here.”

The tour fosters that connection through its open application process, welcoming artists at any stage in their career. Overby said inclusivity is baked into the tour’s foundation.

“There is no sort of restriction or selection process. That is a big part of our concept — this is not a curated tour,” Overby said. “This is an inclusive community tour. We’re establishing a directory in a way, and everyone needs to be a part of the directory.”

Jessamyn Plotts, assistant professor of art and design and exhibiting artist, coordinates student involvement both on and off campus for the tour. She sees the event as a meaningful opportunity for students to connect and grow.

“This gives students the chance to share work on their own terms. It’s an extremely valuable resource,” Plotts said. “It connects them to a community. It gives them resources. It allows them to meet people who can help them in their careers.”

Plotts said at its core, the tour is an invaluable networking experience for emerging artists.

“Everything I’ve been able to accomplish as an artist has come from either my actual work or the people I know — people I met in college directly connected me to opportunities,” Plotts said. “It’s a combination of your work and your relationships. And the tour, if you zoom out and strip everything else away, is a structure for creating connections.”

Overby envisions a future where artists are paid to participate and where San Marcos becomes a recognized destination for arts and culture.

“We’re thinking 20 years down the line,” Overby said. “We want to help solidify the arts community here in a way that is not gonna be overlooked when new big companies or industries come in.”

The tour will continue on April 12 with a special all-day artist activation at Kissing Alley as part of the San Marcos Downtown Association’s first annual San Marcos Art Fest.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball completes sweep against South Alabama
University Star logo
TXST responds to backlash on Bobcat Shuttles transporting individuals to anti-Trump protest
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Zachary Gingrich comes in clutch for the Bobcats to take series from Louisiana
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Samson Pugh, Jesus Tovar shine as Texas State baseball evens series with Ragin' Cajuns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Maddy Azua shines as Bobcats take game one from South Alabama
More in L&A_events
Fire Spinner Katrina Rose of Pyroflow ATX performs for a crowd at the inaugural Vanilla Bean Night Market on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EDEN Nightclub and Cocktail Lounge. The Market was held in collaboration with the Bikini Hill Run Club.
Run, thrift, dance: market aims to redefine SMTX nightlife
The cast and crew of "How to Skydive Without a Parachute" pose for a photo, Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the San Marcos Public Library. Photo courtesy of Katie Henderson.
Actors bring new story to life with script reading
Award winning finger style guitarist Edgar Cruz performs fingerstyle arrangements of classic songs, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Texas State Music Building Recital Hall. Cruz performed with his brother Mark Cruz who is a guitar professor at Texas State.
Strings and stories: Edgar Cruz reflects on life through guitar performance
Food featured in "Sweet Home Café", a cookbook from the National Museum of African American History & Culture is served at Commons Dining Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Food from the cookbook was served in Harris and Commons Dining Hall as a part of Texas State's celebration of Black History Month.
Dining halls celebrated Black History Month with African American cuisine
The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.
Community celebrates 30th anniversary of Mitchell Center
Grins restaurant inviting residents to its 50th anniversary party on their marquee, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Grins to change management after celebrating 50-year anniversary
More in L&A_General
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
Guitarist for Valice James LeBlanc performs at River Fest Jams, Tuesday March 25, 2025, at the LBJ Mall. LeBlanc also plays with the bands Silver Hour and Something Else.
'It really is about networking': local bands reflect on journeys, challenges
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Art alumna Jackelyn Bracamontes poses next to her thesis piece “Untitled“ at the Green Hils Rising showcase, Friday, March 7, 2025, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibition showcases Texas State talent
A man speaks at a podium, Monday, March 3, 2025 at JCK Ballroom.
Remembering Walter Wright for his lasting impact
Freshman Andrew Tapia and Senior Amelia Hobson embrace one another during a run through of "Karagula"on Thursday, February 21 at the honors college. "Karagula" written by Phillip Ridley, is being directed by Abigail Thompson as part of her honors capstone project.
Theater students explore directing with Honors Capstone projects
Donate to The University Star