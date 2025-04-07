Not curated, just connected: San Marcos Studio Tour enters third year

A new beacon for artistic connection and community is in Central Texas.

The San Marcos Studio Tour kicked off its third year with 87 stops on April 4 at MotherShip Studios. The tour transforms studios, galleries and alternative spaces across the city for a two-weekend celebration of visual arts and creative exchanges.

For Nikki Hodgins, local artist who attended the kickoff party, San Marcos’ creative energy feels like something special.

“Everyone says it’s like what Austin used to be in the ’70s: really creative, really nice people,” Hodges said. “There’s always something going on down here.”

The tour began in 2023 as a way for MotherShip Studios, an art space located between San Marcos and Martindale, to open its doors to the public and build a community with local artists.

“One of the first ideas we had was some sort of group show and community event to introduce ourselves to the community,” Jacqueline Overby, co-founder and director of MotherShip Studios, said. “The concept of a studio tour made the most sense. It wasn’t just about us, it was about bringing in the whole community.”

This year marked a major shift for the tour, as the San Marcos Arts Commission awarded it funding for the first time as a part of its Arts and Culture grant program. The grant awards funds to help artists and organizations host events and create art each year.

“The way in which they have worked with us to make sure that we were able to get funding for this tour shows that they care about the art scene and they want to see it exist,” Overby said.

Alicia Philley, project manager of the studio tour, said the recognition reinforces the value of arts and culture for the city.

“The commission understands that a growing city doesn’t just grow. It needs to have an organic base,” Philley said. “Arts and culture bring something to the city that is more valuable than just adding jobs.”

As growth in cities like Austin pushes artists outward, San Marcos is becoming a new hub for creatives seeking space and connection.

“Austin is getting prohibitively expensive. I think a lot of people are looking to not exist in a giant city anymore,” Overby said. “People want that same type of connection to art and culture that they had in Austin, but they want it here.”

The tour fosters that connection through its open application process, welcoming artists at any stage in their career. Overby said inclusivity is baked into the tour’s foundation.

“There is no sort of restriction or selection process. That is a big part of our concept — this is not a curated tour,” Overby said. “This is an inclusive community tour. We’re establishing a directory in a way, and everyone needs to be a part of the directory.”

Jessamyn Plotts, assistant professor of art and design and exhibiting artist, coordinates student involvement both on and off campus for the tour. She sees the event as a meaningful opportunity for students to connect and grow.

“This gives students the chance to share work on their own terms. It’s an extremely valuable resource,” Plotts said. “It connects them to a community. It gives them resources. It allows them to meet people who can help them in their careers.”

Plotts said at its core, the tour is an invaluable networking experience for emerging artists.

“Everything I’ve been able to accomplish as an artist has come from either my actual work or the people I know — people I met in college directly connected me to opportunities,” Plotts said. “It’s a combination of your work and your relationships. And the tour, if you zoom out and strip everything else away, is a structure for creating connections.”

Overby envisions a future where artists are paid to participate and where San Marcos becomes a recognized destination for arts and culture.

“We’re thinking 20 years down the line,” Overby said. “We want to help solidify the arts community here in a way that is not gonna be overlooked when new big companies or industries come in.”

The tour will continue on April 12 with a special all-day artist activation at Kissing Alley as part of the San Marcos Downtown Association’s first annual San Marcos Art Fest.