TXST responds to backlash on Bobcat Shuttles transporting individuals to anti-Trump protest

Videos circulating on TikTok and X over the weekend show Texas State shuttles transporting demonstrators to the “Hands Off!” protest in Austin on Saturday.

The nationwide mobilization opposed President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, drawing thousands of participants, including students from across Texas. Apart from Austin, there was a Hands Off! protest at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, at the Stallion statue on campus that drew a crowd of less than 20, contrary to the turnout of more than a thousand at the Texas Capitol.

One of the viral TikTok videos, posted by @mamamomo2024, shows protesters with signs boarding two Texas State buses. “People don’t believe that people get out here and they charter buses to do their protesting, they pay protesters… we got two full on,” the narrator said over the footage of the buses.

According to the video, the buses were picking people up in a parking lot across the highway from the Edelweiss Inn in New Braunfels.

In response to mounting political backlash, including a post from Texas Rep. Brian Harrison stating, “Texas taxpayers… that’s who pays for those buses,” and calling on the legislature to defund universities “engaged in leftist propaganda,” Texas State issued a public statement to clarify the situation.

Texas State wrote that while Bobcat Shuttles are wrapped in Texas State branding, they are owned by mobility company TransDev and can, therefore, provide private charter services outside the bounds of the university.

“As such, TXST had no knowledge of any TransDev charter agreements on April 5, 2025,” Texas State wrote. “Effective immediately, TXST President Kelly Damphousse has directed the university to seek modifications to the TransDev contract to prevent TXST-branded buses from being used for non-university purposes. In addition, as soon as possible, TXST branded buses will no longer be subleased.”

University President Kelly Damphousse posted his own statement on X, stating: “I’ve learned that TXST-branded buses were used for a non-university event Saturday. The buses are not owned by TXST. No state/federal funds were used to purchase them. Our contractor has been allowed to lease their buses to others. The practice ends today.”

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.