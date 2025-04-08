One09West
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert

Cara Cervenka, Life and Arts Reporter
April 8, 2025
Meg Boles
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

Several adoptable dogs spent a music-filled evening on March 29 at Industry, experiencing the love the San Marcos community had for them through a student-organized fundraiser.

Four public relations seniors at Texas State turned their senior capstone project into a full-scale music festival and fundraiser. The fundraiser known as Woofstock 2025 benefited the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) as the event raised $700 through a GoFundMe campaign. 

SMRAS brought several adoptable dogs to meet potential owners. While no animals were adopted that day, organizers said the awareness and donations were just as valuable.

Amadri Lisa Perez, Fallon Alexander, Avery Varela and Kylie Moore, public relations seniors, enrolled in a senior capstone course. They partnered with the shelter to raise awareness and funds for animals in SMRAS. The students said they hope Woofstock becomes an annual event.

“I would come back every year to do it because it reset something in me,” Alexander said. “It made me feel good, and it feels good to know that you made a difference because I’m such an animal lover.”

SMRAS is the only open-intake shelter in the county, accepting all animals regardless of condition or circumstance. As a result, it often struggles with overcrowding and underfunding.

“[The shelter] was literally one of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen,” Moore said. “The volunteers and the people that work there, their ability to keep a smile on their face is so commendable.”

With a focus on inclusivity, the group worked to ensure the event reached beyond the university and into the heart of the San Marcos community. The students took an active role in bringing that vision to life—hosting micro events, teaming up with local radio station KZSM, handing out fliers at nearby elementary schools, and sharing updates across social media platforms to engage a broader audience.

“We really wanted the event to encompass the community as a whole, and not just the university center of San Marcos,” Varela said.

Despite having no initial budget, the students worked on the project throughout the semester. They said the experience was both challenging and rewarding.

“It was so rewarding and also just fun getting to pursue our skillsets and work with people who are just as passionate and hardworking as us,” Alexander said.

