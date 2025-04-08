Texas State baseball aims to continue momentum in rematch with Baylor

The Texas State Bobcats (15-6, 6-6 SBC) are looking to keep adding more fuel to the fire as they prepare to rematch the Baylor Bears (21-10) Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

The Bobcats previously tangled with Baylor earlier in the season in San Marcos in mid-March. The Bears gave Texas State its largest defeat of the season when they walloped the Bobcats 19-3, run-ruling them in the process.

Since then, both teams have done a fair share of winning.

Texas State has won its last seven out of 11, which more recently includes a victory against No.5 UT-Austin and taking its first weekend series victory since 2021 against in-conference Louisiana on the road in an attempt to get its season back on track.

Baylor are winners of six out of their last 11 in comparison. The Bears are coming off a weekend series loss to Houston.

Despite the poor in-conference record for Baylor (5-7 currently in the Big 12), they are ranked as a top five offense in the Big 12, batting .296/.454/.408. When playing at home, they are 16-5 on the year. The Baylor offense is not led by just one– or two-star players but by multiple players. The Bears lineup contains four hitters that have an OPS above .900, two of which are posting an OPS above 1.000.

The Bobcats offense continues to be propelled by shortstop Ryne Farber as one of the few qualified batters in the lineup, batting .291/.376/.391 coming into Tuesday. Third basemen Chase Mora has helped bring some stability to a lineup that continues to change on a game-by-game basis, whereas he is batting .271/.424/.333.

Texas State is bringing some momentum as they prepare to take a trip to Waco. Since the blowout loss to Coastal Carolina last Sunday, the Bobcats pitching staff has been nails. Even with a pitching staff that is constantly tweaking and adjusting starters weekly, they’ve given up just eight total runs in their last four games.

The probable pitchers for both teams are currently unknown. Baylor is bringing a 4.27 ERA to Tuesday’s rematch compared to Texas State’s 5.65. First pitch is slated to be at 6:30 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.