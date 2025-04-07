Ruff spot for city hall?

The City Hall Steering Committee’s proposal to relocate the dog park and skate park and construct a new city hall on the parks’ current site is drawing concern from San Marcos residents.

The City Hall Steering Committee has begun reviewing conceptual options for a new city hall and a recent proposal includes relocating the current dog park and skate park. The dog park currently resides on the north side of Hopkins Street, while the skate park resides on East Hopkins Street.

“The 23-member Advisory Committee, which includes community members and council representatives, has reviewed several conceptual options for a new City Hall. Some include relocating the dog park and skate park, and some do not. No decisions have been made,” the city of San Marcos wrote in a Facebook post on March 26.

Executive Director of the San Marcos River Foundation and City Hall Steering Committee Member Virginia Parker said the committee is still determining on which side of Hopkins Street the new city hall facility will be located.

“If the [city council] chooses the northside… they would need to relocate to existing city land or would need to purchase new land… for the dog park and the skate park,” Parker said.

However, residents and the communities surrounding the dog park and skate park have voiced opposition to the loss of recreational space and the negative impacts on local families and park regulars.

Makena Ford, who often frequents the dog park, said it is essential to dog owners and their pets to connect.

“Me and my dog come here every day for about an hour to two hours… it’s essential for my dog to have space to run and play,” Ford said. “We actually have dog parties. We all come together, get the dog a birthday cake and it’s a big celebration.”

Dillon Riepe, marketing sophomore, and Paige Walton, animal science sophomore, have cultivated a routine with their dog Sage. The dog park’s availability and distance to Texas State have made it easier to juggle school, life and being pet owners.

“Everybody’s made friends here and if they take that apart, they’re not just tearing it apart for our dogs, they’re tearing it apart for our community,” Walton said.

Parker said if the committee and city council decide to relocate the dog park, it would be an opportunity to have improved amenities for the public.

“I do feel very hopeful that the dog park and the skate park will be properly handled because even before we heard anything concerning from the public, it has been a major conversation between the committee,” Parker said. “It’s very clearly known and understood that those two amenities need to be addressed.”

While San Marcos resident Isaac Salais considers the positive impact a potentially new park could have on the community, he questions the steering committee’s plan.

“I would love to see better amenities. We don’t have a lot of water fountains that work, and they have another one that’s been broken for God knows how long,” Salais said. “I’m not saying [the dog park] can’t be improved, but maybe a relocation could be good.”

San Marcos Councilmember Amanda Rodriguez wrote while she’s not in the city hall steering committee, she supports leaving the parks as is and looks forward to working with the committee, staff and colleagues to determine the best option.

“I want to assure the community that I support any effort to keep the City Hall located on the land it currently occupies, if feasible. Protecting the beloved amenities, like the skatepark and the dog park, is a significant priority for me, as residents have made it clear they desire these spaces to remain intact,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement to The Star.

Further discussion will be held during the San Marcos City Council work session at 3 p.m. on April 15. Residents are welcome to share their thoughts during the citizen comment portion at the beginning of the meeting.

For more information, go to Citizen Comment at Council Meetings.