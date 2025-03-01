80° San Marcos
Categories:

Texas State releases 2025 football schedule

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Reporter
March 1, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State football’s 2025 schedule, announced on Friday by Texas State Athletics, pairs high-stakes conference matchups with a non-conference road test against a reigning College Football Playoff contender.

The Bobcats’ 12-game slate features six home contests, including a Tuesday-night showdown against James Madison, and road trips to Arizona State and I-35 rival UTSA.

Texas State opens the season on Aug. 30 at home against Eastern Michigan before renewing the I-35 Showdown rivalry at UTSA on Sept. 6. The marquee non-conference game comes on Sept. 13 with a trip to Arizona State, the 2024 Big 12 Champion and College Football Playoff quarterfinalist. The Bobcats wrap non-league play on Sept. 20 by hosting Nicholls for Family Weekend and the “Battle for the Paddle.”

The Bobcats face all six West Division opponents, hosting Troy (Oct. 11 – Homecoming), ULM (Nov. 22), and South Alabama (Nov. 29 – Senior Day). Road trips include Louisiana (Nov. 8), Arkansas State (Oct. 4), and Southern Miss (Nov. 15). Cross-division matchups send Texas State to take on the defending Sun Belt champion Marshall (Oct. 18) and bring James Madison to San Marcos for a Tuesday-night “Black Out” game (Oct. 28).

Texas State is riding momentum after back-to-back bowl wins and 8-5 records in 2024 and 2025, its best Sun Belt record since 2014. Head coach G.J. Kinne, who matched a program record with consecutive eight-win seasons, returns a roster aiming for the Sun Belt champion title.

2025 Texas State football schedule
Aug. 30: Eastern Michigan (Home Opener)
Sept. 6: at UTSA
Sept. 13: at Arizona State
Sept. 20: Nicholls (Family Weekend)
Sept. 27: Open Week
Oct. 4: at Arkansas State
Oct. 11: Troy (Homecoming)
Oct. 18: at Marshall
Oct. 25: Open Week
Oct. 28 (Tue): James Madison (Primetime Party/Black Out)
Nov. 8: at Louisiana
Nov. 15: at Southern Miss
Nov. 22: ULM
Nov. 29: South Alabama (Senior Day)

Kickoff times and TV designations for early-season games will be announced in late May. Season ticket deposits for the 2025 season are now available at TXST.com.

