Texas State releases 2025 football schedule

Texas State football’s 2025 schedule, announced on Friday by Texas State Athletics, pairs high-stakes conference matchups with a non-conference road test against a reigning College Football Playoff contender.

The Bobcats’ 12-game slate features six home contests, including a Tuesday-night showdown against James Madison, and road trips to Arizona State and I-35 rival UTSA.

Texas State opens the season on Aug. 30 at home against Eastern Michigan before renewing the I-35 Showdown rivalry at UTSA on Sept. 6. The marquee non-conference game comes on Sept. 13 with a trip to Arizona State, the 2024 Big 12 Champion and College Football Playoff quarterfinalist. The Bobcats wrap non-league play on Sept. 20 by hosting Nicholls for Family Weekend and the “Battle for the Paddle.”

The Bobcats face all six West Division opponents, hosting Troy (Oct. 11 – Homecoming), ULM (Nov. 22), and South Alabama (Nov. 29 – Senior Day). Road trips include Louisiana (Nov. 8), Arkansas State (Oct. 4), and Southern Miss (Nov. 15). Cross-division matchups send Texas State to take on the defending Sun Belt champion Marshall (Oct. 18) and bring James Madison to San Marcos for a Tuesday-night “Black Out” game (Oct. 28).

Texas State is riding momentum after back-to-back bowl wins and 8-5 records in 2024 and 2025, its best Sun Belt record since 2014. Head coach G.J. Kinne, who matched a program record with consecutive eight-win seasons, returns a roster aiming for the Sun Belt champion title.

2025 Texas State football schedule

Aug. 30: Eastern Michigan (Home Opener)

Sept. 6: at UTSA

Sept. 13: at Arizona State

Sept. 20: Nicholls (Family Weekend)

Sept. 27: Open Week

Oct. 4: at Arkansas State

Oct. 11: Troy (Homecoming)

Oct. 18: at Marshall

Oct. 25: Open Week

Oct. 28 (Tue): James Madison (Primetime Party/Black Out)

Nov. 8: at Louisiana

Nov. 15: at Southern Miss

Nov. 22: ULM

Nov. 29: South Alabama (Senior Day)

Kickoff times and TV designations for early-season games will be announced in late May. Season ticket deposits for the 2025 season are now available at TXST.com.