Texas State women’s golf takes first-place title for second time this season

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athleticss Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.

The Texas State women’s golf team dominated Monday and Tuesday to secure their second first-place finish of the season, with all five Bobcats placing in the top 10 at the Cardinal Challenge at the Beaumont Country Club in Beaumont, Texas.

The Bobcats were the only team to shoot all three rounds in the 200s and to finish under 900 across the 54-hole tournament. To secure their first-place title, the Bobcats shot 31 strokes less than the second-place team and carded 18-over 882 (287-298-297).

Midwestern State took the runner-up team title with a 49-over 913 (301-307-305) tournament finish. Host team Lamar fired 61-over 925 (313-314-298) to finish in third place.

Yvonne Chamness took home her first individual first-place title of the season. Chamness carded an even par throughout the first 32 holes to finish 2-over 218 (72-72-74).

Taking runner-up, Miren Ontanon fired a 3-under 69 in the first round of tournament play. Ontanon finished the tournament 4-over 220 (69-75-76).

Mattingly Palmer tied for third to round off top-three scoring. Palmer fired an even par in the final 18 holes to lead her to a 7-over 223 (75-76-72) tournament finish.

Ella Salama fired one under par (71) to start the tournament. Salama shot 8-over 224 (71-78-75) to finish fifth.

To round out Bobcat scoring, Carla Bourdeaux tied for eighth after firing rounds of 12-over 228 (76-75-77).

Across the board, the Bobcats led in birdies (31) and pars (179). The Maroon and Gold carded the least amount of bogeys throughout the tournament with 37. The Bobcats tied with Midwestern State for the least amount of double bogeys (11).

The Bobcats will next compete in the “Mo” Morial in College Station at the Traditions Club this Monday through Tuesday. The tournament in College Station will be the team’s final before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.