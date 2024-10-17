McCloud earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after five touchdown performance

Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud claimed week seven Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors after his stellar performance against Arkansas State.

McCloud accounted for all five of Texas State’s touchdowns against the Red Wolves. He finished the game 24/29 with 320 yards and four passing touchdowns. McCloud also added 29 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on five carries.

McCloud and the Bobcat offense finished with 591 total yards, 28 first downs, zero turnovers, and recorded 35 minutes of possession against Arkansas State.

With McCloud leading the offense in his first season as a Bobcat, the team averages 38.2 points and 477.5 yards per game.

Through week seven, McCloud has 19 passing touchdowns and four rushing. He has the second most passing touchdowns in the entire FBS behind Miami’s senior Cam Ward and North Texas’ junior Chandler Morris.

McCloud and Texas State are set to travel to Norfolk, Virginia, this week to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPNU.