No. 1 Texas run rules Bobcats in Austin

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) batting against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Mac Morgan pitched a complete game where she allowed one run with four strikeouts as No. 1 Texas (38-3, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) run-ruled Texas State (25-12, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference) 10-1 in five innings at Red & Charline McCombs Field Wednesday night.

The Longhorns improved their home record to 16-0 on the season.

“We have to do a better job early in the game to compete in these types of games, and we didn’t do a very good job coming out,” said Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard.

Morgan retired the entire Bobcat lineup the first time through in dominating fashion with three perfect innings. She would carry a perfect game and no hitter through 3 ⅓ innings.

Texas’ bats were scorching hot from the jump. In the first inning the Longhorns hit five-consecutive singles, followed by a hit by pitch then another single to take a fast 4-0 lead. To stop the early bleeding, a Bobcat defense that struggled all night, converted a 2-6-2 double play.

The rest of the onslaught put on by the Longhorn offense came in the third inning. After a Reese Atwood two-RBI double, Texas strung together another parade of singles, this time four straight, totaling to four more runs.

It was an all-around struggle for Texas State against the nation’s top-ranked team. It was a rare struggle and short start for Maddy Azua, who gave up seven runs and seven hits and recorded one strikeout in two innings. Analisa Soliz relieved Azua in the third and gave up three runs, two earned, and four hits before recording an out. Presley Glende was the third Bobcat pitcher, and in two innings, she allowed no runs on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Bailee Slack broke up Morgan’s no-hitter in the fourth with a triple down the right field line. Texas brought in a fifth infielder against Slack all game, leaving right field wide open, allowing her to get the triple.

With their backs against the wall, the Bobcats notched a run in the final frame. Kate Bubela had a two-out double, leading to a Sydney Harvey single. Back-to-back misplays by the Texas shortstop, Shylien Brister, allowed Bubela to score.

Up next for Texas State is a trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to face Southern Miss (20-19, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). The series starts on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

