One09West
75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Yvonne Chamness leads Texas State women’s golf to fifth-place finish

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

Yvonne Chamness led the Texas State Bobcats with her third-place finish in the team’s final tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Bobcats competed in the “Mo” Morial at the Traditions Club from Monday to Tuesday in College Station.

As a team, the Maroon and Gold placed tied for fifth with Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Bobcats shot 63-over 927 (305-314-308) while the Golden Eagles fired 63-over 927 (303-317-307).

Host team Texas A&M took the first-place team title. The No. 20 ranked team, according to Scoreboard, shot 16-over 880 (297-302-281) and was 38 strokes ahead of the second-place team.

Placing runner-up, Northern Colorado shot 54-over 918 (311-307-300). Abilene Christian took third place after shooting 59-over 923 (306-308-309).

No. 32 Baylor was among the field and placed fourth after firing 60-over 924 (307-313-304).

Taking third place Chamness was one of three players to card an eagle throughout the entire 54-holes. Chamness led in Par 5’s averaging 4.67 and scoring 4-under. Overall, Chamness shot 5-over 221 (73-71-77).

In the final 18 holes, Mattingly Palmer climbed nine places to finish in the top 20 among 84 collegiate golfers. Palmer fired 17-over 233 (77-81-75) to finish the event tied for 19.

Miren Ontanon carded her lowest round of the tournament (1-over 73) in the opening 18 holes. Ontanon finished the tournament tied for 30, shooting 20-over 236 (73-83-80).

Ella Salama climbed 14 places in the final 18 holes and carded her best round of the tournament, a 4-over 76. Salama shot 25-over 241 (82-83-76) to place tied for 43.

Rounding off Bobcat placing, Carla Bourdeaux placed tied for 52 after carding her lowest round of the event in the final 18-holes, an 8-over 80. Bourdeaux fired 28-over 244 (85-79-80).

Next the Bobcats will travel to Point Clear, Alabama to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships at the Lakewood Golf Club April 14-17.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
College students need to clean up after their pets
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball's dynamic duo key to early season success
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to take on No. 1 Longhorns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham swings her racket during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis suffers first home loss of season against Old Dominion
Animal science freshman Avery Donnelly holds Pumpkin while sitting on her bed, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Elena Zamora O'Shea Hall. Avery registered Pumpkin as an ESA through ODS.
Lawsuit targets disability protections, TXST service animals remain unchanged
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert
More in golf
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf takes first-place title for second time this season
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Checking in on Texas State men's golf
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
A look into Texas State women's golf's season so far
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf finishes 10th in competitive field at Longhorn Invitational
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men’s golf finishes ninth at All-American Intercollegiate Tournament
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
More in Sports
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball aims to continue momentum in rematch with Baylor
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 6
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball completes sweep against South Alabama
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Zachary Gingrich comes in clutch for the Bobcats to take series from Louisiana
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Samson Pugh, Jesus Tovar shine as Texas State baseball evens series with Ragin' Cajuns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records
Donate to The University Star