Yvonne Chamness leads Texas State women’s golf to fifth-place finish

Yvonne Chamness led the Texas State Bobcats with her third-place finish in the team’s final tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Bobcats competed in the “Mo” Morial at the Traditions Club from Monday to Tuesday in College Station.

As a team, the Maroon and Gold placed tied for fifth with Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Bobcats shot 63-over 927 (305-314-308) while the Golden Eagles fired 63-over 927 (303-317-307).

Host team Texas A&M took the first-place team title. The No. 20 ranked team, according to Scoreboard, shot 16-over 880 (297-302-281) and was 38 strokes ahead of the second-place team.

Placing runner-up, Northern Colorado shot 54-over 918 (311-307-300). Abilene Christian took third place after shooting 59-over 923 (306-308-309).

No. 32 Baylor was among the field and placed fourth after firing 60-over 924 (307-313-304).

Taking third place Chamness was one of three players to card an eagle throughout the entire 54-holes. Chamness led in Par 5’s averaging 4.67 and scoring 4-under. Overall, Chamness shot 5-over 221 (73-71-77).

In the final 18 holes, Mattingly Palmer climbed nine places to finish in the top 20 among 84 collegiate golfers. Palmer fired 17-over 233 (77-81-75) to finish the event tied for 19.

Miren Ontanon carded her lowest round of the tournament (1-over 73) in the opening 18 holes. Ontanon finished the tournament tied for 30, shooting 20-over 236 (73-83-80).

Ella Salama climbed 14 places in the final 18 holes and carded her best round of the tournament, a 4-over 76. Salama shot 25-over 241 (82-83-76) to place tied for 43.

Rounding off Bobcat placing, Carla Bourdeaux placed tied for 52 after carding her lowest round of the event in the final 18-holes, an 8-over 80. Bourdeaux fired 28-over 244 (85-79-80).

Next the Bobcats will travel to Point Clear, Alabama to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships at the Lakewood Golf Club April 14-17.