Madison Azua earns Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Madison Azua was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season after three strong performances against the South Alabama Jaguars last weekend.

This past weekend, Azua posted 16 1/3 innings to bring the Bobcats a 3-0 sweep against the Jaguars. In the opening and closing games of the series, Azua pitched two complete games, including a shutout in the final matchup. On Saturday, Azua stepped onto the mound for the final 2 1/3 innings, retiring seven batters.

Azua totaled 10 strikeouts and only five allowed hits this past weekend.

Overall this season, Azua has pitched 121 2/3 innings for the Bobcats and is 15-4. Of the Bobcats’ 237 total strikeouts, Azua has contributed a team-leading 137. Azua leads the Bobcats with a 1.96 ERA.

Azua and the Bobcats will face the No. 1 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Austin. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

