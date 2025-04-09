Texas State softball set to take on No. 1 Longhorns

The Texas State Bobcats (25-11) are scheduled to travel to Austin to take on the #1 ranked Texas Longhorns (37-3) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The Bobcats are No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats swept South Alabama this past weekend at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Texas State won 2-1 on Friday, 5-2 on Saturday and 4-0 on Sunday.

Infielder Aiyana Coleman has been dominating the charts for the Bobcats. She has a .442 average and is slugging at .878%. Coleman also leads the Bobcats in batting average, hits, RBI and home runs.

The Longhorns are coming off a weekend sweep against Missouri. Texas won 8-0 Saturday in 5 innings, 4-3 in game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday, and 3-1 in 8 innings in game 2.

Outfielder Ashton Maloney is the Longhorns’ top hitter, with a .476 batting average and a .573 slugging percentage.

Texas State pitchers Emma Strood, Analisa Soliz and Maddy Azua have been killing it recently. Azua played all seven innings in the third game against South Alabama and closed out the game the night before. Azua has a 1.97 ERA, Soliz has a 2.53 and Strood has a 3.52.

The Longhorn pitchers have also been dominating the mound. Citlaly Gutierrez leads the stat sheet with a 1.35 ERA. Following behind her at Texas is Teagan Kavan, who has an ERA of 1.51; Cambria Salmon, who has a 2.10 ERA; and Mac Morgan, who has a 2.91 ERA.

The last time these two teams met, the Longhorns won 6-4 on April 10, 2024.