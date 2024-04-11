Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

It was a beautiful day for softball as the #23 Texas State softball (32-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference) faced #1 ranked University of Texas (32-6, 11-4 Big 12 Conference) at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, where the Longhorns prevailed 6-4.

The win clinches Texas the season series over Texas State.

In the circle for the Bobcats was their workhorse, senior pitcher Jessica Mullins. Despite her successful season, Mullins looked human in this matchup as the Longhorns capitalized, plating five runs during her four innings of work.

Mullins, who averages .93 strikeouts per inning this year, only wrung up one batter.

On offense, Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass led the way with a two-RBI single in the third inning that, at the time, tied the game. The Bobcats took the lead in the fifth inning before the Longhorns broke the game open in the same frame.

For Texas, the x-factor was southpaw senior pitcher Estelle Czech. Coming off National Pitcher of the Week honors, Czech threw four innings while throwing a strikeout and allowing only one run.

Three Longhorns recorded multiple hits, with senior infielder Joley Mitchell leading the way with 2 RBIs.

Texas State will look to rebound with a crucial conference series this weekend against the #21 University of Louisiana-Lafayette (27-13, 12-0 Sun Belt Conference). The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a series sweep against James Madison University.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.