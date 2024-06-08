North Carolina transfer signs with Texas State

According to a post from Texas State softball’s X account on May 31, rising sophomore infielder Kate Bubela is heading to San Marcos to join the Texas State softball team as a transfer student from the University of North Carolina.

In one season at primarily shortstop with the Tar Heels, Bubela posted a .383/.396/.489 slash line with one home run and two doubles in 47 at-bats. With Texas State’s starting shortstop of the past four seasons, Hannah Earls, no longer on the team, Bubela is a prime candidate to fill the starting shortstop role for the Bobcats.

Bubela’s decision to transfer to Texas State likely came with the idea of gaining more playing time. She hails from El Campo, Texas, which is roughly two hours away from Texas State’s campus.