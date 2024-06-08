95° San Marcos
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
North Carolina transfer signs with Texas State
June 8, 2024
Texas State freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir celebrates after her throw in the womens hammer throw event at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Thursday, June. 8, 2023. 
Runarsdottir caps off historic year with national championship
June 8, 2024
Use TXST resources instead of the national suicide lifeline
June 8, 2024
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class
June 7, 2024
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping
June 6, 2024
New program helps students with academic life
June 6, 2024

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
June 8, 2024
Texas+State+softball+players+gather+ahead+of+the+game+versus+Penn+State+at+the+NCAA+Regionals+tournament%2C+Friday%2C+May+17%2C+2024%2C+at+Davis+Diamond+in+College+Station%2C+Texas.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

According to a post from Texas State softball’s X account on May 31, rising sophomore infielder Kate Bubela is heading to San Marcos to join the Texas State softball team as a transfer student from the University of North Carolina.

 

 

In one season at primarily shortstop with the Tar Heels, Bubela posted a .383/.396/.489 slash line with one home run and two doubles in 47 at-bats. With Texas State’s starting shortstop of the past four seasons, Hannah Earls, no longer on the team, Bubela is a prime candidate to fill the starting shortstop role for the Bobcats.

Bubela’s decision to transfer to Texas State likely came with the idea of gaining more playing time. She hails from El Campo, Texas, which is roughly two hours away from Texas State’s campus.

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

