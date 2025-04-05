Texas State baseball falls to Ragin’ Cajuns after seven scoreless innings

Despite coming off a strong 5-3 win over No. 5 Texas, the Texas State Bobcats fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 after seven scoreless innings at Russo Park on Friday in Lafayette.

This loss brings the Bobcats to 13-16 overall and 4-6 in Sun Belt matchups. The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 16-16 in overall matchups and 7-3 in the Sun Belt.

Matthew Holzhammer (1-3) took the win over Alex Valentin (4-2) in a pitching battle. Over 7 1/3 innings, Valentin struck out six, followed by Matthew Tippie, who struck out one in 2/3 of an inning pitched.

Holzhammer (2.0 IP) and Chase Morgan (7.0 IP) struck out five each.

Dawson Park accounted for both of the Bobcats’ hits, with his first being in the top of the fourth.

Park hit a single to third base during the top of the sixth but later got out at second to end the Bobcats’ scoreless inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead in the bottom of the eighth after Carson Hepworth hit a home run to left field. Kasen Bellard scored, and Hepworth’s homer brought the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats could not answer, with Collier, Rocco Garza-Gongor and Cole Tabor all striking out swinging after Mora walked.

Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.