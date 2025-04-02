One09West
73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Cardiac ‘Cats comeback, stun No. 5 Texas in the Forty Acres

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) throwing horns down after closing a victory against No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Alex Valentin had the pleasure of flashing a ranked opponent’s hand sign upside down for the second time this season. This time, it was the horns down.

After Texas State went 7 ⅔ innings without recording a hit, Ryne Farber delivered a two-out double that led to an exclamation point two-run home run from Ian Collier as Texas State (13-15, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) upset No. 5 Texas (23-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) 5-3 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field Tuesday night.

The Bobcats extended their winning streak on the Forty Acres to four, dating back to 2022.

“When we play our brand of baseball at a high level, we can beat anybody,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “Our record is not where we want it to be, but we’ve been injured, we’re fighting, we’re working, and hopefully this is one of those that kind of springboard us forward.”

Shane Connell earned his first start of the season and impressed. In four innings, Connell struck out four and gave up three hits and one run.

Carson Laws recorded the win. After a three up, three down sixth inning, he gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to Cole Chamberlain. The next batter, Tommy Farmer IV, hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop, but Farber’s diving effort kept the ball in the infield, likely saving a run and preventing things from getting out of hand.

“Obviously, Farber’s play was a big one to kind of get the momentum back. If that ball gets through, probably a different story of the game,” said Trout.

Laws bounced back from a questionable balk that scored Chamberlain in the seventh by getting out of a bases-loaded jam to hold the Longhorns to a 2-1 lead going into the eighth inning. Laws finished the night with three hits allowed, one run and four strikeouts in two innings of work.

“Laws was unbelievable, obviously after the crazy plays, then Laws goes from second and third nobody out and gets out of it, that’s a part that a lot of people are going to forget,” said Trout.

The Bobcats went into the eighth inning hitless, but a two-out double from Farber jolted an offensive spark. Freshman Dawson Park followed the double up with a ball hit to the center field wall that resulted in a Longhorn error, scoring Farber and moving Park to third. Chase Mora stepped up next and reached on an infield single after a misplayed ball at third base, scoring Park. Mora’s single set Collier up for a loud 453-foot home run off a hanging curveball he sent over the Yeti Yard in left center field to put the Bobcats ahead 5-2.

“Hitting is contagious, and it just takes one guy to get going,” said Collier. “No one got down when we were getting no-hit so far through the game. We just stayed at it, one pitch at a time and were able to get it done.”

Matthew Tippie relieved Laws for the eighth inning and threw a perfect frame, leaving the Longhorns looking for magic only ten pitches later.

Valentin was called on to get the save in the bottom of the ninth and did just that. He started the inning struggling to find the zone and gave up an RBI double to Jadyen Duplantier to put the Longhorns within two. Valentin faced a bases-loaded jam with one out, but with the winning run on first, he got Will Gasparino, who hit a solo home run in the fourth, to fly out followed by a lineout to seal the deal. Valentin gave up two walks, two hits and one run and tallied a strikeout en route to his save.

Kade Bing started on the hill for Texas and threw a strong 6 ⅓ hitless innings, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly with three walks and two strikeouts. Freshman Jason Flores was given the loss after giving up all four Bobcat runs in the eighth inning.

Duplantier, the nine-hole hitter, was the only Longhorn to finish with more than one hit with two while also collecting the nail-biting RBI off his ninth-inning double. The Longhorns knocked on the door many times throughout the game, but Texas State’s pitching made sure that door remained shut. Texas’ hitters combined for 12 strikeouts in the game and stranded 11 runners on the base paths.

Texas State now goes on the road for a series against Louisiana (15-15, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). The Bobcats will look for their first win over the Ragin’ Cajuns since May 2022. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State pitcher Shane Connell (31) pitches the ball to the University of Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball set to face No. 5 Texas in Austin
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball drops series finale to Chanticleers
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Jesus Tovar shines as Bobcats take down conference opponent Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina sophomore pitcher Jacob Morrison (51) celebrating a strikeout against Texas State, Friday, March 28th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball shutout by Chanticleers
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) celebrates as he completes a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Texas State baseball hosts star-powered Coastal Carolina
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State baseball, softball games halted
More in features
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers speaks during the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater. Myers won the elections for student body president.
Abby Myers, Emma Stampley win Student Government election by slim margin
Guitarist for Valice James LeBlanc performs at River Fest Jams, Tuesday March 25, 2025, at the LBJ Mall. LeBlanc also plays with the bands Silver Hour and Something Else.
'It really is about networking': local bands reflect on journeys, challenges
Texas State junior sprinter Taejha Badal sprints for her 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State track and field continues hot start to outdoor season at Bobcat Invitational
The LOVB Austin volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against LOVB Madison, Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at Strahan Arena.
League One Volleyball puts on show at Strahan Arena
Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauling in a catch during position drills at Texas State football's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football hosts Pro Day
More in Sports
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Checking in on Texas State men's golf
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops weekend opener to Marshall
Runners for the first heat of the women's 100-meter dash launch off their starting blocks during the Charles Austin Classic track and field meet, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the track and field stadium. TXST junior sprinter Maejha Badal placed first with a final time of 11.61 seconds.
Pair of Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball heads north to play Marshall
Donate to The University Star