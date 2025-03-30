One09West
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 30, 2025
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Rielly Lucas hit a home run in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader to bring the Marshall Thundering Herd (21-14, 7-2 Sun Belt) to a 5-4 victory over the Texas State Bobcats (21-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, West Virginia.

Game 1

To open up the game, Keely Williams hit a home run to right field to take the Bobcats to a 1-0 lead. The Herd answered in the bottom of the first by scoring all three of their runs. Lucas hit a home run to left field, allowing Kasia Parks and Brooklyn Ulrich to score for the Herd.

Megan Kelnar scored in the top of the second inning after Kate Bubela singled to right field to make it a one-run game.

To take the lead, Aiyana Coleman hit a home run with Sydney Harvey on base to put the Bobcats up by one in the top of the fifth. In the top of the sixth, Harvey scored on a single to center field from Kelnar to round out the Bobcats’ scoring.

Madison Azua took the win over Jules King after pitching a complete game.

Game 2

Analisa Soliz started on the mound for the Bobcats and brought the Herd to two scoreless innings.

The Bobcats took the lead in the second inning after Bubela singled to center field, allowing both Karmyn Bass and Kelnar to score. The Herd answered this in the third inning with Paige Simpson stealing home base.

Neither team scored until the seventh inning. The Maroon and Gold put up one run after Ciara Trahan doubled to center field, giving Kelnar the chance to run home. The Thundering Herd quickly answered, with Simpson and Ava Blake scoring to take the ballgame to extra innings.

Coleman hit a single in the top of the eighth to score Erin Peterson. A home run from Parks in the bottom of the eighth brought the Herd and the Bobcats back to a tied game.

After a scoreless top of the ninth from the Bobcats, Lucas hit a home run to end the game.

Next, the Bobcats will face the Sam Houston Bearkats at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville, Texas.

The Bobcats and Bearkats will resume their halted game from Feb. 18 followed by another game. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.

