Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award

Melanie Duron continues her outstanding season, as she earned the Sun Belt Women’s Field Performer of the Week honor following a record-setting performance in the shot put event at the Bobcat Invitational.

Duron won the event with a throw of 16.97 meters. This throw raised the mark she set last year (16.44 meters) and etched her spot as the fifth-best throw in Texas State history.

As for her rankings, Duron is first in the Sun Belt Conference and 10th in the NCAA in the event.

This is not Duron’s first weekly honor but her first outdoor award as a collegiate athlete. The award marks the second consecutive week a Bobcat has earned a Sun Belt weekly honor.

Durons’s next chance to continue her amazing season comes from April 11-12 at the 44 Farms Team Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M in College Station.