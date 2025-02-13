39° San Marcos
Three Bobcats earn SBC weekly honors

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
February 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Three Bobcats earned Sun Belt Conference weekly honors, according to a post from the Texas State track X account, after the Texas State track and field team continued their hot start to the season at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station, Texas.

High jumper Kason O’Riley, who recorded a personal record with a jump of 2.25m (7 ‘4 ½), also broke the Texas A&M facility record in the high jump. O’Riley’s performance netted him his second weekly conference award of the season as he continues to inch closer to the highest mark in school history.

Shot Put star Melanie Duron put herself in the Texas State track and field history books this past week with a throw of 16.57m, the third-best throw in women’s Bobcat history. Durons showing earned her the Sun Belt Conference women’s indoor field athlete of the week.

Abigail Parra ran the best mile of her career and broke the school record with a time of 4:42.69. She also placed seventh in the 800m, and her efforts earned her the women’s indoor track athlete of the week award.

The Texas State track and field team will look to continue their impressive ways in Lubbock, Texas this weekend when they compete at the Jarvis Scott Invitational.

