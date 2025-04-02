One09West
Serving up success from the court to the sidelines

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State tennis head coach Kendall Brooks supports her players from the sidelines during the match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Bobcats lost to the Trojans 4-3.

The tennis courts at Texas State buzz with the pop of tennis balls meeting rackets. Amid the chorus of shouts and encouragement, there’s a calm and encouraging presence of someone who has been on the other side of the net, who battled through the same drills, frustrations and triumphs.

That presence is head coach Kendall Brooks, a former Division I athlete who now leads the revival of the Bobcat tennis program.

“The Division I lifestyle as an athlete, I lived it, I completely understand the pressure, the stress, the time and everything that goes into it,” Brooks says. “This team makes my job easy because they come to work every single day.”

Brooks’ journey in collegiate tennis began at Texas Tech, where she was a four-year letterwinner from 2000-04. Competing primarily at the number two position in singles and the number one spot in doubles, Brooks put together an impressive 61-58 career singles record and a 41-17 doubles mark that remains unmatched as she holds Texas Tech’s career record for the highest winning percentage in doubles competition.

As a sophomore, Brooks captured Big XII titles in both singles and doubles before earning All-Big XII honors the following year. She served as a team captain in her final two years with the program, setting the stage for her emergence as a leader. Upon graduating in 2004, Brooks transitioned seamlessly into coaching, bringing her competitive spirit and deep knowledge of the game to the sidelines.

“I am still learning along the way from coaches I had that were great, and ones that weren’t great, and morphing them into what things I want to give my student-athletes,” Brooks said. “I want to help them however I can.”

Brooks began her coaching career immediately after her playing days, serving as an assistant coach at Texas Tech from 2004-06. She then spent seven years as the head coach at Division II school St. Edward’s University, where she led the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances and a conference championship in 2019. With an impressive 95-53 record, Brooks’ impact on the program was undeniable, earning her the 2018 Wilson ITA South Central Regional Coach of the Year honor.

Brooks returned to Division I coaching in 2020-21 when she joined Texas State as a volunteer assistant. She was promoted to assistant coach the following season before she was named the eighth head coach in program history in June 2022.

Before Brooks’ tenure, Texas State struggled to find consistency. However, the program’s trajectory shifted dramatically since she took over as head coach.

Under Brooks’ leadership, the Bobcats are progressing in the win column. Her first year was marked by challenges and growing pains as recruits adapted to her coaching philosophy, culminating in an 8-15 record. However, after a grueling offseason, the team improved significantly in the 2023-24 campaign, finishing 11-8 and proving they could compete within and beyond the Sun Belt Conference.

Now in Brooks’ third season, the Bobcats boast a 13-3 record and sit in second place in the conference.

With a strong start to the 2024-25 season, Brooks and Texas State are pushing for a top-six conference finish and a tournament appearance.

“Instead of always feeling like we were going to be in this pigeonhole of where we belong, let’s push the boundary and see what we can really do,” Brooks said. “I would like a top 50 national ranking, and I would like to make the NCAA tournament.”

Graduate student Callie Creath, who is in her second season with Texas State, believes Brooks’ desire for greatness allows the team to fulfill its true potential.

“The standards have changed the longer I have been here, the bar has been set higher and higher and has propelled the team to be better,” Creath said. “The difference in expectations now versus when I got here and what we bring out of each other as teammates, it’s like night and day, you can’t even compare.”

Creath said Brooks ensures the team’s goals remain front and center, both figuratively and literally. She noted that Brooks posts the goals inside the locker room, providing players with a constant visual reminder. Creath believes this subtle reinforcement motivates the team to push themselves harder in practice and remain focused on achieving their objectives.

“I know what these girls are capable of,” Brooks said. “Why not us? Why can’t we beat these teams? Why can’t we compete for a conference championship?”

Beyond the wins and losses, Brooks emphasizes the importance of team chemistry and fostering deep connections with her players.

“To me, my relationship with my players is everything, you have to get to know each and every one of them and have that relationship and that trust, or you can’t really have success,” Brooks said. “[It’s vital] to create that culture and synergy of a team that really enjoys, supports and pushes each other and wants to play for each other.”

Junior Emily Niers said the team’s close-knit bond drives them to go the extra mile. She said Brooks provides support and uplifts her players when needed while emphasizing the importance of focusing on what they can control and ignoring what they can’t.

“We’re not just playing for ourselves, but for everyone,” Niers said. “[Brooks] does a great job of keeping things in perspective and keeping things positive; she doesn’t let us dwell on the negatives or on the past.”

With only five matches left before the conference tournament, the Bobcats are making final adjustments under Coach Brooks to ensure they carry this momentum into the tournament.

Texas State tennis is scheduled to compete against James Madison University at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

