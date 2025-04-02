One09West
The University Star
The University Star
Bobcat and Bearkat softball to resume rescheduled game in Huntsville

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) touching them all after hitting a home run against Wichita State on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

A non-conference softball matchup between two cats, the Texas State Bobcats (21-10) and the Sam Houston State Bearkats (17-19), is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Huntsville, Texas.

On Feb. 18, the Bobcats were up 7-1 in the fourth inning against the Bearkats when the game was halted due to inclement weather. The 4:30 p.m. start on Wednesday resumes the previous game. Later the same night, they will play a second game that was already set in stone for Wednesday night.

The Bearkats play in Conference USA, where they are currently 6-6. Their most recent conference series against the New Mexico State Aggies ended in a 0-3 sweep, extending their losing streak to four.

Texas State is coming off a 1-2 losing Sun Belt series against the top team in the SBC, Marshall University (21-14). The weekend in Huntington, West Virginia, was a close matchup between the two top teams in the SBC. Texas State’s two losses were no blowouts, falling 3-5 and 4-5. Its single victory of the series was a 5-3 game.

Coming from separate conferences, one matchup on both teams’ schedules is two games versus Stephen F. Austin University (16-19). Texas State played back-to-back games against the Lumberjacks, winning 3-1 and 11-2, respectively. Houston split games with SFA, losing the first 0-1, then winning their second game 8-0 a month later.

Both teams bring competitive pitching to the playing field. The Bearkats’ leading pitchers are Abigail Young, with 49.2 IP and a 1.83 ERA, and Amy Abke, with 65.1 IP and a 3.00 ERA. One difference that distinguishes Texas State from Houston is that the Bobcats rely more heavily on two pitchers, Madison Azua and Emma Strood, while pitching is comparatively more spread out among the Bearkats.

Following the weekend with Marshall, Azua has 98.1 IP and a 2.21 ERA, and Strood has 71.2 IP and a 3.32 ERA.

Aiyana Coleman continues to pose a threat to the Bobcats’ opponents. Despite a losing weekend in West Virginia, Coleman earned five hits, two home runs and five RBIs against the Bisons and remains the team leader for all three of those categories. She boasts a batting average of .388.

The Bearkat offense also brings a strong attack in their batting lineup. Jenny Robison leads the team with a batting average of .390 and 30 hits on the seasonBella Perez also packs a punch on her bat with seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

The resumed game against Sam Houston is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville, Texas.

