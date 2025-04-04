Bobcat softball back at home to face South Alabama Jaguars

The Texas State Bobcats (22-11, 5-4 Sun Belt) are back at home this weekend to face the South Alabama Jaguars (15-20, 4-4 Sun Belt) in a three-game series.

On Wednesday the Bobcats traveled to Huntsville to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Bobcats and Bearkats resumed their game on Feb. 18, with the Bobcats taking the 9-3 win. Another game followed with the Bearkats taking down the Bobcats 0-4.

The Jaguars competed at home last weekend in a series against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles won the series over the Jaguars after a 4-5 win on Friday and a 1-3 win on Saturday. Sunday’s matchup between the Golden Eagles and Jaguars was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Bobcat pitching staff has a collective 2.88 ERA and 224 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Jaguars’ pitching staff has maintained a 5.16 ERA and 163 strikeouts.

Madison Azua, Emma Strood and Analisa Soliz have performed strongly throughout the Bobcats season. Azua leads with 127 strikeouts, a 2.19 ERA and 12-4 wins. Strood follows with 77 strikeouts, a 3.48 ERA and a 9-6 record. Over the 26.1 innings Soliz has pitched she has managed a 2.66 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

Ryley Harrison has pitched 80.1 innings for the Jaguars to lead the team in wins (7-5) with a 2.88 ERA. Tori Miller has obtained 5-6 wins for the Jaguars and a 6.15 ERA over 60.1 innings pitched.

Aiyana Coleman has dominated this season with a team-leading 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a .410 batting average. With the second-highest batting average among the Bobcat lineup (.360), Megan Kelnar has 9 RBIs and 18 hits so far this season. Ciara Trahan has the second-most hits for the Bobcats with 31 and has a .337 batting average.

Gabby Stagner has obtained a team-leading batting average (.357), nine home runs, and 33 RBIs. Over 101 at-bats, Presley Lively has 29 hits, 17 RBIs and a .287 batting average. Olivia Branstetter has obtained a .284 batting average, 23 hits, and 17 RBIs so far this season.

The last time the Bobcats faced the Jaguars was at the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on May 10. The Bobcats defeated the Jaguars 4-3 after eight innings.

The first pitch between the Bobcats and Jaguars is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Saturday’s matchup is set for 2 p.m. followed by Sunday’s first pitch at noon. All three games will be available to stream on ESPN+.