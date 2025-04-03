Texas State men’s track and field ranked 12th

Texas State men’s track and field has been on a tear this season and is currently ranked 12th in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association weekly rankings. For the men’s squad, this is their second-highest ranking in program history.

Texas State has eight different events ranked in the top 25.

Women’s shot put is ranked third, and women’s 100m is ranked 25th.

For men, the high jump is ranked third, 100m is 10th, discus is 12th, 200m is 17th, Javelin is 20th and shot put is 23rd.

The Bobcats will compete in the 44 Farms Team Invitational from April 11-12 in College Station.