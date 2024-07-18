73° San Marcos
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
July 18, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+quarterback+Jordan+McCloud+throws+a+pass+during+the+maroon+and+gold+spring+game%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcats will enter the 2024 football season with a total of four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year.

 

Jordan McCloud

Appearing to be the locked-in starter for the Bobcats is transfer graduate student quarterback and 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud.

McCloud accumulated a total of 3,657 yards while throwing 35 touchdowns during the 2023 season where he led James Madison University to its first bowl game appearance. McCloud also collected eight rushing touchdowns to add to his throwing statistics.

 

P.J. Hatter

Redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter took the second-team snaps in the annual maroon and gold spring game.

Hatter is a strong left-handed dual-threat quarterback. He will provide playmaking for the offense if he gets a chance to lead it.

The redshirt freshman was a late recruit in 2023 for the Bobcats. As a senior at Westfield High School in Houston, Hatter threw for 43 touchdowns with over 2,800 passing yards.

 

Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium. (Mandalyn Lewallen)

 

Brad Jackson

Freshman quarterback Brad Jackson from Reagan High School in San Antonio took the third-team snaps for Texas State in the spring game.

Jackson is a former three-star recruit who threw for 2,435 yards along with 28 touchdowns in his senior year with the Rattlers.

The freshman has abilities that could take over the offense if needed throughout the 2024 season. Given the depth at the quarterback position Jackson seems to be primed for a redshirt in order to preserve a year of eligibility just as Hatter did in the 2023 season.

 

R.J. Martinez

After transferring to Texas State this summer, former Baylor sophomore quarterback R.J. Martinez is looking to gain experience in the Bobcat system during the 2024 season.

Martinez saw limited action in the 2023 season with the Bears. His best showing came against the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns in week four when he completed 50% of his passes for 110 yards.

Having the experience of playing in the Big 12 Conference could prove to be a big advantage for Martinez in his campaign to win the starting or second string job.

Donate to The University Star