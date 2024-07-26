European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos

73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

3
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

4
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

7
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

8
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

9
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

10
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos

Megan Weise, Life and Arts Reporter
July 26, 2024
Cafe+owner+Krendi+Harmon+stands+in+front+of+new+sign+at+Cafe+Cortado+Friday%2C+June+28%2C+2024%2C+at+221+North+Street.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Cafe owner Krendi Harmon stands in front of new sign at Cafe Cortado Friday, June 28, 2024, at 221 North Street.

Cafe Cortado, a trailer revamped into a coffee shop, offers a taste of European-style coffee with an emphasis on enjoying it in a European-style way; to relax and engage with the community.

Krendi Harmon, owner of Cafe Cortado, established the cafe on May 31 at 221 North St. in downtown San Marcos. Over a month later, the shop has provided San Marcos with a place to enjoy a European-inspired atmosphere and interact with members in the community.

“I was ready to open a business [in San Marcos] because… the other small business owners are super sweet and supportive,” Harmon said. “All of the students are so sweet and supportive. It’s such a good community to open a business in.”

After living in Spain for three years, Harmon decided to open her own coffee shop. In her time there, she observed that Spaniards use their coffee breaks as a time to relax and spend time with friends and family as opposed to the American culture of on-the-go coffee. Harmon wished to establish the same culture of creating a sense of community built simply from enjoying a beverage with loved ones.

“I love coffee, and I wanted other people to be able to experience… the European vibe,” Harmon said. “Coffee is more of a love language, and it’s meant to be shared with others.”

On a sunny Friday morning, Heather Currey, San Marcos local, enjoyed the shop’s cold brew while conversing with her friend, Alexia Gutierrez.

“I think it is a good location… it’ll grow and bring a lot of people together,” Currey said. “I work out at a gym down the street, and there’s already a lot of people in there talking about it too.”

Harmon supports other local coffee shops in San Marcos, including Triple Six Social and The Native Blends, creating a bond between small coffee shops and further enriching community ties in San Marcos. Harmon shares these interactions with other shop owners on her Instagram profile, which has gained nearly 650 followers since its opening. Gutierrez found Cafe Cortado through Instagram, proving that social media coverage aids customer influx.

“I liked all the content [Harmon] produce[s] and it was just another coffee place to check out,” Gutierrez said. “The look [and] vibe was attracting [to me] the most, and [Currey and I] felt like we needed to come try it out.”

Cafe Cortado was made possible due to other local businesses’ support. Germer Insurance Services had space available next to their building and offered the space to Harmon. Palmer’s Restaurant Bar and Courtyard also provided kitchen support to Harmon as she transformed her trailer into a functional coffee shop. The support Harmon received from the community allowed her to carry on her goal of creating the European-style way of enjoying coffee.

“I’ve always wanted to own a little place, and so that’s why we started with the coffee trailer,” Harmon said. “There may be more to come in the future, but for now it’s the coffee trailer [because] it’s easy to manage for me.”

For more information on Cafe Cortado, visit its Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cafecortado_tx/.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.
San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
University Star logo
Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit
Advertising senior Kayla Jones (center right) poses for a photo alongside Calaboose President Jo Ann Parsons (left) and members of the Holt family (center left, right) after being recognized for receiving the Dr. Elvin Holt Professor Emeritus Calaboose Scholarship, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Cephas House in San Marcos.
Holt Scholarship continues contributions through lifelong passions
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the womens pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks
More in L & A features
Volunteer Mary OHara separates trash, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park.
Clean up your own mess: group picks up trash left in San Marcos River
Freddy Cs Lounge and Patio Bar sits at the corner of the square on East Hopkins Street, Sunday, July 7, 2024.
The Square: a cornerstone of SMTX entertainment
He was an icon: San Marcos remembers local bird
"He was an icon": San Marcos remembers local bird
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.
International students' experiences with Texas State resources
A standup paddleboarding tour group paddles across the water, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Spring Lake. Photo courtesy of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
Spring Lake tours offer educational opportunities
Dave Mesa (left) works on a client, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Tattoo Emporium. Photo courtesy of Dave Mesa.
Local piercer retires after 25 years
More in L&A_General
San Marcos community members attend Loves Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This years Loves Palette is the San Marcos Art Leagues 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
Incoming transfer student Samantha Wray at her graduation, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Alamodome. Photo courtesy of Sydney Childress.
A new beginning: new students on choosing TXST
Artist Carol Serur poses with her displayed artwork, When you forget to close the door..., following the San Marcos Art League May Showcase, Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
SMAL hosts first award showcase for local artists
Wreaths to commemorate servicemen killed in action are placed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos looks back on Veterans Memorial
Indie-band, The Homily, performs for the crowd at Music on the Square, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Homegrown harmonies: Music on the Square celebrates local musicians



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star