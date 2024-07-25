2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs

Texas State’s running back room is one of the deepest on the team for the 2024 season. The position is full of explosive talent, including the leader in FBS all-purpose yards.

Ismail Mahdi

Junior Ismail Mahdi is a lock to be the first-team back after an incredible 2023 campaign. He led the entire FBS in all-purpose yards by over 150 yards, totaling 2,169 and was named to the CBS/247 Sports All-American team.

Mahdi ran in 10 touchdowns for the Bobcats in 2023 while averaging six yards per carry over 223 attempts.

Lincoln Pare

Coming back from an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023 season, redshirt junior Lincoln Pare looks to be the relief back for Mahdi and the Bobcat offense.

Before missing the entire 2023 season, Pare accumulated 772 rushing yards on four and a half yards per carry with six total touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Jaylen Jenkins

Washington State junior transfer Jaylen Jenkins appears to be the third-string running back for Texas State. In 2023 he appeared in six games, totaling 20 carries for 62 yards.

In 2022 against No. 6 USC, Jenkins rushed for 130 yards while adding in 54 receiving yards on two catches.

Change-of-Pace Backs

Redshirt junior Torrance Burgess Jr. and redshirt senior Deion Hankins will be the change-of-pace backs for the Bobcats.

Burgess Jr. is a transfer from UTEP who totaled 827 yards along with a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Miners in 2023.

Hankins also transferred from UTEP to Texas State during the offseason. Hankins rushed for 817 yards and chipped in 71 receiving yards in his time in El Paso during the 2023 season

