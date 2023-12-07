Mahdi named first-team All-American

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

CBS Sports announced Wednesday that Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi was named to the 2023 CBS Sports/ 247 Sports All-American team.

Mahdi earned a spot after leading the nation with 2,014 all-purpose yards. Mahdi rushed for 1,209 yards during the 2023 season, setting the single-single record in Texas State history. His best performance came in week four against Nevada, in which he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Mahdi added 276 receiving yards to his season total and another 529 return yards on special teams. Mahdi is on a short list of Bobcat players to eclipse 2,000 all-purpose yards. His 2,014 yards are an FBS record for a single season at Texas State.

Mahdi is the third Texas State player to be named to the All-American team during its time in the FBS. He joins kick returner Jeremiah Haydel in 2020 and tight end Keenan Brown in 2018.

Texas State is gearing up to play Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl on Dec. 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.