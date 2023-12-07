66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
December 7, 2023
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
December 6, 2023
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
December 6, 2023
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
December 5, 2023
This past week at Texas State
December 5, 2023
Texas State journalism senior Haley Velasco poses with her stories, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Trinity Building.
Shining bright at The Star
December 5, 2023

Mahdi named first-team All-American

James Horton, Sports Reporter
December 7, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+running+back+Ismail+Mahdi+%2821%29+carries+the+ball+against+Troy%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+28%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

CBS Sports announced Wednesday that Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi was named to the 2023 CBS Sports/ 247 Sports All-American team.

Mahdi earned a spot after leading the nation with 2,014 all-purpose yards. Mahdi rushed for 1,209 yards during the 2023 season, setting the single-single record in Texas State history. His best performance came in week four against Nevada, in which he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Mahdi added 276 receiving yards to his season total and another 529 return yards on special teams. Mahdi is on a short list of Bobcat players to eclipse 2,000 all-purpose yards. His 2,014 yards are an FBS record for a single season at Texas State.

Mahdi is the third Texas State player to be named to the All-American team during its time in the FBS. He joins kick returner Jeremiah Haydel in 2020 and tight end Keenan Brown in 2018.

Texas State is gearing up to play Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl on Dec. 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
Illustration by Delaney Compean
Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
More in football
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State for worst loss in program history
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
Sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner leaps for a spike versus SMU in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *