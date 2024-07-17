73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

3
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

4
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

7
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

8
University Star logo

Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia

9
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

10
University Star logo

Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
July 17, 2024
The+Texas+State+baseball+team+gathers+around+Head+Coach+Steven+Trout+to+discuss+the+next+inning+during+the+game+against+South+Alabama%2C+Friday%2C+April+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Former University of Texas Head Coach David Pierce plans to join the Texas State baseball coaching staff as an assistant to Head Coach Steven Trout.

Pierce and Texas mutually agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 season, leaving Pierce looking for a fresh start in his tenured coaching career. With the departure of former assistant coach Jerry Cervantes, a spot on the Bobcat’s staff needed to be filled. This opened the door for Pierce to make the move to San Marcos.

Pierce took over at Texas in 2017 for former head coach Augie Garrido. In his eight seasons as the Longhorns skipper, Pierce compiled a career record of 297-162— a nearly 65% winning percentage.

During his tenure in Austin, Pierce led the Longhorns to six NCAA Tournament appearances in seven full seasons, reaching the College World Series three of those times. Pierce also added three Big 12 Conference championships to his resúme with the Longhorns.

While so far there is no official word from Texas State or the baseball team about the move, Kendall Rogers, D1baseball co-owner and lead reporter, publicized the news on July 15.

 

 

After a disappointing 2024 season for Trout and the Bobcats, bringing in a coach of Pierce’s caliber could be just what’s needed to get the Bobcats back in winning territory.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team storms the field to celebrate its victory over the University of Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Looking back on a disappointing season: What's to come next year for TXST baseball
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Daylan Pena enters transfer portal
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to play at Globe Life Field
Members of the Texas State baseball team cheer on teammates from the dugout during the last pitch of the game against No. 15 Texas, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Former Bobcats excelling in pro ball and minors
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State narrowly misses postseason following loss to Southern Miss
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
More in features
The FDAs approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
The FDA's approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
UFCU Stadium to add Vertex Core turf system to field
Volunteer Mary OHara separates trash, SUnday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park.
Clean up your own mess: group picks up trash left in San Marcos River
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the womens 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism
More in Sports
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabeth Runarsdotir signs her name on the championship board after winning the women’s hammer throw event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume
Texas States softball team huddles before an inning starts during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
12 Bobcats named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Sun Belt Team



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star