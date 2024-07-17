Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff

Former University of Texas Head Coach David Pierce plans to join the Texas State baseball coaching staff as an assistant to Head Coach Steven Trout.

Pierce and Texas mutually agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 season, leaving Pierce looking for a fresh start in his tenured coaching career. With the departure of former assistant coach Jerry Cervantes, a spot on the Bobcat’s staff needed to be filled. This opened the door for Pierce to make the move to San Marcos.

Pierce took over at Texas in 2017 for former head coach Augie Garrido. In his eight seasons as the Longhorns skipper, Pierce compiled a career record of 297-162— a nearly 65% winning percentage.

During his tenure in Austin, Pierce led the Longhorns to six NCAA Tournament appearances in seven full seasons, reaching the College World Series three of those times. Pierce also added three Big 12 Conference championships to his resúme with the Longhorns.

While so far there is no official word from Texas State or the baseball team about the move, Kendall Rogers, D1baseball co-owner and lead reporter, publicized the news on July 15.

SCOOP: This is really cool. @TxStateBaseball is hiring former @TexasBaseball HC David Pierce as the Assistant to the Head Coach for Steven Trout. Pierce spent the last 8 years as the HC for the #Horns, guiding the program to 3 CWS appearances. Strong pickup for Trouty and Co. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 15, 2024

After a disappointing 2024 season for Trout and the Bobcats, bringing in a coach of Pierce’s caliber could be just what’s needed to get the Bobcats back in winning territory.