Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
July 12, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+sprinter+Taejha+Badal+competes+in+the+womens+4x100+relay+event+at+the+NCAA+Outdoor+Championships%2C+Saturday%2C+June+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Hayward+Field+in+Eugene%2C+Oregon.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women’s 4×100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal is set to compete for her home nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the women’s 4×100 relay event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The relay team, consisting of Badal, Leah Bertrand, Reese Webster and Reyare Thomas, qualified for the Olympics on May 5 at the IAAF World Relays.

Badal said when the possibility of making the Olympics arose, she was thrilled.

“It was amazing, the first time I realized I had a shot was when I made it to World Relays [in the NACAC U23 Championships] the year before coming to Texas State,” Badal said. “I was an alternate and ended up placing fifth in the country. I realized I was a part of the pool.”

Badal said running in the 4×100 relay could give her an opportunity to succeed for not only herself but her country.

“I feel like the relay at my age, with this being my first Olympic experience, sets me up to make the most impact for the country and give me the best experience. I am really excited,” Badal said.

According to Badal, the women who competed for Trinidad and Tobago roster spots are familiar with each other, bringing a deep sense of competition.

“Most of us have been on teams together, we were all hanging out at World Relays together and we all know each other,” Badal said. “[Trindad and Tobago] is a small country [so] we keep tabs on each other and know who our competition is.”

Badal gave credit to the Texas State track and field program for her progression since arriving in San Marcos.

“Being at [Texas State] really changed my outlook on track and field,” Badal said. “Before coming to Texas State I had all these goals and they felt way less obtainable. I was young and I didn’t have the training or the coaching I needed.”

Texas State assistant track and field coach Trent Edgerton said competing in the Olympics will help Badal obtain knowledge from some of the world’s best athletes.

“That is gonna be the best experience that any athlete could gain; the Olympics only come around every four years,” Edgerton said. “To go gain that experience and still be able to compete at the collegiate level for a few more years will open her eyes up a lot to her potential and what other things she can accomplish.”

According to Edgerton, exposure to the Olympics will show Badal the amount of training required to be an Olympian while offering lessons on how to lead.

Sophomore sprinter and Bobcat teammate Ma’Khi Falkquay said Badal is a strong-willed woman who gives the team positive encouragement.

“Taejha has such a strong spirit, she gets along with everyone and she definitely gives everyone extra energy and confidence,” Falquay said.

Falkquay said experience is not the only thing Badal will bring back from the Olympics.

“Being able to lead us as a team knowing she will have competed at the biggest stage, she will show us the composure we need,” Falquay said. “She will bring back a mentality that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

Badal is just the ninth track and field athlete in Texas State program history to qualify and compete at the Olympic level.

The women’s 4×100 relay team for Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 8 at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, France. The event will be available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and NBC sports apps.

